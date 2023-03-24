Calera boys and girls down Chilton County for area wins Published 11:47 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Heading into spring break, the Calera boys and girls soccer teams are in the driver’s seat for an area championship after picking up two wins this past week against Chilton County.

The Eagles took on the Tigers twice during the week, traveling to Chilton County on Tuesday, March 21 and then hosting them two days later on Thursday, March 23.

And in both cases, the results were similar, ending in a win for Calera.

With the two wins for each team, the Eagles remained perfect in area play by improving to 3-0 overall in the area with at least one win over each area opponent.

The boys, who took down Benjamin Russell 4-0 with a shutout to start area play, continued an impressive season against Chilton County with wins of 3-1 and 4-0 this past week.

In the first of the two games, the Eagles were able to take a 2-0 lead into the halftime break, which created all of the necessary separation in what became a 3-1 win after the two put together a 1-1 second half.

The second game saw a similar start with two first-half goals leading to a 2-0 lead at the half, while the Eagles finished the game off with two more in the second half for the shutout win to improve to 8-3-1 overall.

As for the girls, it was an even more dominant stretch.

In the first game on Tuesday, Calera picked up an 8-2 victory, which created more than enough confidence going into the game on Thursday. Celebrating senior night, the Eagles took down Chilton County 10-0 in a dominant victory to improve to 3-0 in the area.