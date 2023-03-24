Governor Ivey announces February unemployment rate, Shelby County comes in with one of lowest unemployment records Published 12:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTGOMERY – Shelby County came in as one of the counties with the lowest employment rate according to an announcement made by Governor Kay Ivey.

The city of Alabaster also comes in as a major city with one of the lowest unemployment rates.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Madison at 1.5 percent, Trussville and Vestavia Hills at 1.6 percent and Alabaster, Hoover and Northport at 1.7 percent.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.7 percent, Morgan County and Madison County at 1.9 percent and St. Clair County, Marshall County, Limestone County, Elmore County, Cullman County and Blount County at 2.0 percent.

Ivey announced on Friday, March 24 that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate is 2.5 percent, tying the all-time record low, down from January 2023’s rate of 2.6 percent and below February 2022’s rate of 2.6 percent.

February 2023’s rate represents 56,221 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 58,392 in January 2023 and 58,943 in February of 2022.

“Once again, we’ve hit a record low unemployment rate,” Ivey said. “While it may seem like we break these records month after month, we know that even with record low unemployment, we still have a duty to provide good, quality jobs to every Alabamian who wants one. I’m proud of our economic successes and reaffirm my commitment to continue to work to make this state the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Wage and salary employment, totaling 2,133,500 in February, increased 15,900 over the month.

“Job growth of nearly 44,000 over the year is definitely something to be proud of,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “We know that employers still have jobs that need to be filled, and we’re working to match those employers with those jobseekers. Our Career Center System has so many tools to help everyone succeed—I would definitely recommend visiting your local center if you need any assistance.”

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 8.0 percent, Greene County at 5.5 percent and Dallas County at 5.1 percent.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 6.5 percent, Prichard at 4.3 percent and Bessemer at 3.8 percent.