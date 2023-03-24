Kindergarten registration dates set for upcoming Pelham students Published 11:18 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM– Kindergarten Registration for students who are starting kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year is coming up. The dates are Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5.

“The incoming kindergarteners have mixed emotions,” Pelham Ridge Elementary School Principal Lisa Baxter said. “If the little ones have a sibling in the school, they are ready for big school. If they are brand new to the school, a combination of excitement and nervousness.”

New Kindergarten students who follow the steps will receive a “Home of a Future Panther Ready for Kindergarten” yard sign once the registration process is completed.

“Registration has always been beneficial to the families and the school,” Baxter said. “After registering, students can then sign up for Kinder Camp. This three-day camp allows students to have a preview of the school without older students in the building.”

All three steps necessary for registration of a kindergarten student into Pelham City Schools can be found online at Pelhamcityschools.org.

“I love to meet our incoming little panthers and parents,” Baxter said. “Kindergarten is a big deal, a milestone in a child’s life. I am happy we get to be a part of it.”

When asked what can be expected for upcoming kindergarten students, Baxter said in one word “growth.”

“From the first day of school until the last, our young scholars will change tremendously,” Baxter said. “Kindergarten teachers are the closest things to angels you will ever see.”