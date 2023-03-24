Oak Mountain wins high-scoring battle with Chilton County Published 2:01 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CLANTON – It went down to the final out, but the Oak Mountain Eagles were able to outlast Chilton County on Thursday, March 23 in a game that featured a combined 31 hits and 25 runs.

The Eagles got the better of the Tigers in both categories with 17 hits and 13 runs to pick up a thrilling 13-12 victory.

Oak Mountain had to hold on late after taking a 13-6 lead into the bottom of the sixth due to the Tigers scoring six runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but the Eagles did just that in the one-run win.

The two teams matched one another in the opening inning with two runs each, but the Eagles got the first big inning between the two in the top of the third thanks to a five-run effort.

The Eagles used a single, back-to-back RBI doubles, an error and two RBI singles to take a 7-2 lead through three innings.

They then added to that with a sac fly in the top of the fourth and an RBI single in the top of the fifth to make it 9-2.

Chilton, however, was able to put together a two-run home run in the bottom half of the fifth to inch closer.

But Oak Mountain then put together its best inning in the top of the sixth. The Eagles led the game off with two singles and a walk to quickly load the bases. A three RBI double from Maggie Miller put Oak Mountain on top 12-4, before a two-out double from Marian Cummings made it 13-4.

The Tigers, however, clawed back from there with six runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a solo home run, a two-RBI single and a three-run home run.

That made it 13-10, but they weren’t done. In the bottom of the seventh, they used a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to one run at 13-12 with no outs.

However, Oak Mountain recorded back-to-back outs from there to put two down. Chilton County did load the bases shortly after, but a ground out ended the thrilling game.

Anna DuBose led Oak Mountain with a 4-for-4 game at the plate, while she also added one RBI. Sheridan Andrews finished with three hits, while Miller led the way with three RBIs on one hit.

Elizabeth Zaleski and Kristian Carr totaled two hits and two RBIs each, while Emma Hawkins and Emily Mackin both finished with two hits and one RBI. Cummings added one hit and an RBI as well.