Shelby County softball evens area record with 10-run win against Jemison Published 1:58 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

JEMISON – It took just six innings for the Shelby County Wildcats to even their area record at 1-1 on Thursday, March 23 thanks to a dominant showing against rival Jemison.

The Wildcats were tied 2-2 through the top of the third before they outscored the Panthers 14-4 the rest of the way to complete the 10-run victory.

Shelby County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after an error allowed two runs to score.

Jemison, however, had an answer early, scoring two runs on an RBI single and RBI double in the top of the third.

From there, however, it was all Shelby County, and it started in the bottom of the third on a solo home run from Caitlan Bland that broke the tie and gave the Wildcats a 3-2 lead through three.

Shelby County went on to add six runs in the fourth inning, and all after two straight outs to start the inning. The Wildcats used two walks, two doubles, a single and a three-run home run from Bland to make it 9-2 once the inning came to an end.

Jemison still had some fight left and scored two runs in the fifth, but Shelby County’s offense couldn’t be stopped.

The Wildcats used three walks and another home run in the home half of the inning to go back up by nine runs, and they never looked back from there.

The Panthers did score two more in the top of the sixth, but Shelby County responded by using two walks and three singles in the bottom of the sixth to tack on the final three runs of the 10-run win.

Bland finished the game with two home runs and four RBIs in addition to a walk, while Kaydence Connell went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Morgan Dupree also finished with three RBIs on two hits, while Caitlin Bailey added one RBI on two hits.

Makayla Allen finished with two hits, while Maleah Hale added one hit and one RBI. Paci Clark had the other hit for the Wildcats and totaled three walks.

In the circle, Emery Glaze got the win after pitching five innings and allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Gracie Nicewonder closed the game out in the final inning by allowing one hit and two runs with two walks.

Jemison was led by Kinsley Martin with a 3-for-3 game featuring three RBIs and a home run.