Thompson shuts out Prattville for 16th win Published 2:02 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PRATTVILLE – The offense was clicking for the Thompson Warriors on Thursday, March 23 in a dominant 10-0 win over Prattville to improve to 16-4 on the season.

The Warriors put together 10 hits and 10 runs in five innings of play to pick up the shortened victory, while three different pitchers combined to allow just one hit in a dominant effort in the field as well.

Aubrey Hooks, Kayla Haney and Kadyn Bush all were impressive in the winning effort with Hooks getting the start and win. She pitched the first 2 2/3 innings in the circle and struck out four while she gave up just one hit and no runs or walks.

Haney followed for 1 1/3 innings and was perfect, while Bush finished off the final inning and struck out two of the three batters she faced, while she put Prattville down in order in the win.

Offensively, Thompson scored four runs in the top of the first, which was already enough for the Warriors to pick up the win. Two walks, two doubles, a single and a ground out led to all four runs scoring.

That was followed by one more run in the top of the second on a Chalea Clemmons RBI single, while the big inning came an inning after that in the top of the third.

Thompson used three walks, an RBI single, RBI double and ground out to take an 8-0 lead through three innings.

The Warriors then added two more in the top of the fifth to total their 10 runs, while Prattville went down in order in every inning of the game aside from the second.

Laney Williams was the leader at the plate with a 3-for-3 game featuring two RBIs and a walk. Olivia Tindell added multiple hits with two and an RBI, while Dailynn Motes finished with two RBIs and one hit.

Clemmons, Hannah Hobbs and Kendall Channell all finished with one hit and one RBI. Bush and Neely Davis both added an RBI in the win, while Nora Ellis finished with one hit.