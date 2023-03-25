Calera pulls away from Chilton County to even area record Published 10:51 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – Following five straight losses, the Calera Eagles were able to snap that losing streak in a big way on Thursday, March 23 in an important area victory against Chilton County.

Just two days after losing to the Tigers 5-4 in a tight battle, the Eagles bounced back with a dominant 13-4 win on Thursday night to even their area record at 1-1.

Calera did fall behind 2-0 early in the game, and trailed 4-3 through the top of the fourth, but the Eagles went on to outscore the Tigers 13-2 over the final five innings to pick up the nine-point victory.

After the Tigers struck first in the top of the first with two runs, Calera bounced back with two in the bottom of the second to tie the game and then one in the bottom of the third to take the team’s first lead of the night.

In the second, it was an RBI single from David Gutierrez and Dalton Ash that evened the score, then, in the third, it was a sac bunt from Aspen Long that drove home Bentley Berry.

Chilton County regained the lead in the top of the fourth, but Calera responded with its biggest inning of the game in the home half of the inning.

Highlights of the inning included RBI doubles from Long and Ben Graham that eventually ended with five runs crossing the plate and the Eagles in front 8-4.

Calera built that lead in the bottom of the fifth. After leading off with three straight singles, the Eagles got a bases-loaded walk, a sac fly and an RBI single from Will Harrison to take an 11-4 advantage into the sixth.

That’s when both Mac and Ben Graham put together RBI singles to cap off the scoring in the 13-4 victory.

Both finished with two hits, while Ben totaled three RBIs and Mac totaled two RBIS. Logan Carson, Ash and Harrison all finished with two hits and one RBI in the win, while Long finished with one hit and three RBIs. Gutierrez also had an RBI on one hit.

Harrison got the start on the mound and went six innings, striking out seven and giving up two unearned runs and two earned runs on seven hits and three walks. AJ Johnson finished off the game by pitching the final inning and allowing two hits with one strikeout and no runs.