ACS leaders discuss legislation with State Representatives Published 2:42 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Members of the Alabaster City Schools leadership recently met with members of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation for an informal breakfast and to discuss the effects legislation can have on public education.

On Monday, March 20, ACS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers, ACS Board of Education President Adam Moseley and BOE Vice-President Derek Henderson hosted State Representatives Russell Bedsole and Kenneth Pascal at Thompson High School.

“We were thrilled to be able to sit down with representatives Bedsole and Paschal in order to discuss legislative issues relative to education,” Vickers said. “We have a wonderful working relationship with our Shelby County Legislative Delegation, and we appreciate their interest in matters facing public education and their overall service to our state.”

Each winter, before or after the start of the legislative session, ACS school leaders invite members of the legislative delegation to an informal breakfast where they can have thoughtful discussions about pending legislation and pre-filed bills that could impact public education.

“This is a great opportunity for ACS school leaders to provide insight to legislators on how certain pieces of legislation are likely to positively or negatively impact public education,” Coordinator of Public Relations Jason Gaston said. “It’s also an opportunity—outside of matters specific to a given year’s legislative session—to share current educational successes and challenges with lawmakers.”

More information on Alabaster City Schools can be found online at Acsboe.org.