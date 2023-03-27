Arrest reports for Jan. 9 through Feb. 28 and March 12-20 Published 11:53 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 9 through Feb. 28 and March 12 through 20.

Alabaster

March 13

-Willie Thomas Morris, 43, of Forestdale, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Jose Leonardo Chico-Vega, 23, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 14

-Sarah Michelle Fracarossi, 26, of Vance, theft of property 4th degree shoplifting.

-Whitney Alexandria Conner, 36, of Alabaster, alias warrant (theft of property 4th degree) and alias warrant (driving while revoked).

March 15

-Ronald Aaron Tapp, Jr., 57, of Pelham, driving under the influence – alcohol .

-Sam William Sardis, 42, of Bethlehem, Ga., public intoxication.

-Alexis Prewitt, 22, of Maylene, harassment and public intoxication.

-Brandy Jean Pike, 32, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

March 16

-Rashad Anthony, 48, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Emily Cooper, 32, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tyler Konsen Powell, 20, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Michael Dean Jordan, 49, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Brian Christopher Golden, 20, of Jacksonville, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Lester Eugene Simmons, III, 24, of Louisville, KY, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Kelly Nicole James, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

March 18

-Nickolas Jordan Vega, 21, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

Calera

Jan. 9

-Jarrone Antonio Dorsey, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 10

-Preston Jerome Horton, 33, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – open container.

Jan. 11

-Grayson Parker Burgett, 19, menacing.

-Shawn Douglas Wakefield, 28, agency assist.

-Damiracle Fantaysha Smith, 23, FTA no proof of insurance, FTA failure to register vehicle and FTA driving while suspended.

Jan. 12

-Justin Praytor Moody, 42, FTA – driving while suspended.

Jan. 14

-Shauntaul Shakevia Jones, 33, driving under the influence any substances, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-William Charles Barger, 52, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 15

-Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 41, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Jan. 16

-Thomas Matthew Sowers, 38, failure to appear.

Jan. 17

-Mariano Muniz-Herrera, 47, unlawful distribution of controlled substances and possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 18

-Demetrice Lemmond Peoples, 31, public intoxication.

-Jason Allan Fulton, 39, driving under the influence – alcohol, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jan. 19

-Steven Paul Jackson, 43, public intoxication.

-John Thomas Long, Jr., 38, FTA running stop sign.

-Asia Michelle Craig, 21, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

Jan. 20

-James Tyler Clements, 48, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Billy Joe Knight, 40, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jeffery Scott Payton, 58, FTA – switched tag and FTA – expired tag.

Jan. 21

-Dennis Wayne Robinson, 58, agency assist.

-Steven Lindsey Tartt, 41, FTA driving while suspended.

-Melanie Ann Vanderslice, 46, agency assist.

-Troy Allen Goss, 30, obstructing government operations, public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 22

-Brandon Carson Davenport, 38, possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 24

-Shawn Robert Prewitt, 45, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 26

-Kayla Faye Jewel Goggins, 27, fraudulent use of credit/debit card, theft of property third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 27

-Quintez D’karlos Echols, 25, agency assist.

Jan. 28

-Phadaria Lynique Alexander, 41, public intoxication.

Jan. 29

-Hunter Michael Nelson, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Christopher Devon Gaines, 37, domestic violence – third degree – assault.

-Javoris Montrell Jackson, 31, agency assist.

Jan. 30

-T’yanna Iyana Perkins, 26, FTA.

-Kirby Tyler Leon Jones, 29, attempting to elude a police officer and improper lane usage.

-Christina Isabel Garcia, 23, FTA – public intoxication and FTA – disorderly conduct.

-Gabriel Barnes Cottone, 30, agency assist.

Jan. 31

-Stephen Micheal Lewis, 49, FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – expired tag and FTA – no proof of insurance.

-Teofilo Ramirez, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 1

-Kathleen Elise Dawson, 58, agency assist.

-Emily Pappalardo Hutchings, 65, bail jumping secnod.

-Stacey Dale Watson, 50, failing to appear (traffic).

Feb. 2

-Kaley Renee Amerson, 27, agency assist.

-Michael Lynn Martin, 52, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

-Molly Ann Nabors, 29, arrest prior to requisition.

-Francisco Ramirez Ramirez, 24, public intoxication.

Feb. 3

-Billy Raye Moore, Jr., 48, agency assist.

-Joshua Kim Sweat, 33, failing to appear DUI/any substance and failing to appear — illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Kevin Tyler Kimsey, 36, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 4

-Arnulfo Javier Del Toro, Jr., 26, FTA driving while revoked.

-Wilder Vega Orellana, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Diaz Suchite Domingo, 23, public intoxication.

Feb. 5

-Deon Cortez Green, 30, FTA – failure to signal.

Feb. 6

-Kaylee Marie Hurt, 20, harassing communications.

-Cassie Marie Coleman, 32, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $,1500.

-Michael Lynn Martin, 52, FTA – possession of paraphernalia and FTA – open container.

-Austin Cline McCarver, 26, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence any substance.

Feb. 7

-Donna June Temple, 65, bail jumping second.

-Timothy Skylar Lesley, 31, domestic violence simple assault.

Feb. 9

-Jason John Sherman, 36, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Willie Larwance Ledlow, 46, agency assist.

-Johnathan Earl Baker, 35, bail jumping second.

Feb. 10

-Jared Tyler Pearson, 29, failing to appear (traffic).

-Lance Ernest Nelson, 34, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Stacy Lynn Bice, 44, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Feb. 11

-Valentin Fuentes-James, 29, possession of a controlled substance.

-Ashley Denise Buie, 32, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Dustin Blake Adkins, 20, public intoxication, underage and purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol.

Feb. 12

-Andra Shields, 53, failure to appear.

-Jamarcus Keon Davis, 18, FTA driving without first obtaining.

-Luis Fernando Diaz-Lopez, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication.

-Uriel Escamilla, 32, public intoxication.

-Stetson Brian Willis, 30, FTA – driving while suspended.

Feb. 13

-Sederick Trashum Chism, 29, rape first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree.

-Luis Sanchez-Galvan, 19, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 14

-Darrin Ryan Naylor, 45, FTA DUI 2nd.

-Terry Pompey, 63, domestic violence – third degree – assault.

-Carley Elizabeth Gerald, 23, domestic violence – third degree – assault.

Feb. 15

-Joshua Joel Isaiah Davis, 29, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor, drug addict or habitual.

Feb. 16

-Brittney Farrington, 37, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Demarviea Tramont Gilliam, 31, agency assist.

-Keyontay Leron Jones, 20, FTA obstructing government operations, FTA disorderly conduct and FTA resisting arrest.

Feb. 17

-Erick Andrey Martinez, 26, agency assist.

Feb. 18

-Chere Rawlins Whitfield, 62, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Bradley Davis Jones, 47, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 19

-Darryl Humphrey, 58, FTA – public intoxication.

Feb. 21

-Billy Wayne Partridge, 57, agency assist.

-Taylor Scott White, 31, driving under the influence combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

Feb. 22

-Alonzo Herbert Thomas, 27, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Harley Nixon Strength, 28, agency assist.

Feb. 25

-Quashis Devon Turner, 38, attempting to commit murder/other crime, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling/vehicle, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Feb. 26

-Archie Deandre Strong, 42, possession of marijuana second degree.

Feb. 27

-Damiracle Fantaysha Smith, 23, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Justin Allen Crosby, 27, FTA – no drivers license in possession.

Feb. 28

-Quashia Devon Turner, 38, firearm – person forbidden/possession.

-Cory Chad Estes, 33, failure to appear.

-Nicholas Matson Reese, 37, FTA DUI first offense, FTA driving while suspended, FTA open container and FTA improper lane usage.

Helena

March 13

-Keenan Marcellus Kelley, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

-Giovanni Alejandro Murillo Adams, 26, probation violation.

-Anthony Robert Welsh, 20, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

March 14

-Lazavia Cierramonae Dixon, 26, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 15

-Brittney Ann Lucas, 32, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 16

-Danieshia Charta Stacy, 34, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Holly Parker Wadleigh, 59, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 17

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 20, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 18

-Kenneth Allyn Larkin, 56, of Montevallo, appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace.

March 19

-Darrin Robinson, 54, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 20

-Luis Salvador Becerra, 30, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

March 12

-Nathaly Vasquez Alvarez, 21, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled.

March 13

-Kanesha Holifield, 32, of Tuscaloosa, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled.

-Kimberely Carver, 40, of Chelsea, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled.

March 15

-Tre Edwards, 27, of Maylene, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violations by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled.

March 16

-Jeremiah Smith, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Terrell Jackson, 52, of Trussville, bail jumping in the second degree – failure to appear/comply.

March 17

-Luciano Angulo, 33, of Ensley, traffic -driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Jatoya Ray, 34, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled.

March 18

-William Terrell, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Kiren Cummings, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-James Bell, 55, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled.

-Sid Gurram, 48, of Forestdale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.