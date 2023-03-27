Divorces for Jan. 1 through March 15 Published 12:00 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Jan. 1-March 15:

-Karen Helen Dyal, of Calera, and Brice Halmand Dyal, of Birmingham.

-Sarah G. Dasilva, of Chelsea, and Sandro F. Dasilva, of Chelsea.

-Douglas Alan Hovanec, of Birmingham, and Jamie Nicole Hovanec, of Birmingham.

-Valeria Lyles Mott, of Calera, and Corey S. Mott, of Vestavia Hills.

-Brian Keith Smith, of Columbiana, and Christen Ann Smith, of Columbiana.

-Adam Medlock, of Chelsea, and Laura Lacefield Medlock, of Chelsea.

-Cindy M. Mitchell, of Birmingham, and Gary Todd Mitchell, of Irondale.

-Robert Lynn, of Chelsea, and Patricia Rodriguez Lynn, of Scottsdale, AZ.

-Takisha Sharriell Wilson-Blair, of Pelham, and Walter Mandy Blair of Pelham.

-Dorothy Jean Powell, of Jemison, and Lacey Powell, Jr., of Alabaster.

-Sandra Traywick, of Birmingham, and James Calvin Traywick, of Birmingham.

-James Pearce Westfall, of Birmingham, and Amanda Shea Westfall, of Calera.

-Joshua Bohn, of Columbiana, and Dana Bohn, of Chelsea.

-Vickie Carol Massengill, of Birmingham, and William Kenneth Massengill, of Birmingham.

-David Hyle Sanders, of Helena, and Melissa Garrard Sanders, of Helena.

-Ni Nyoman Septarini, of Pelham, and Jerome Birdshead, of Hoover.

-Shavoughn Euter, of Vincent, and Orlando Euter, of Fayetteville, NC.

-Tequilla Matsey, of Helena, and Quintez Matsey, of Hoover.

-Alexis Cierra Ellison Smith, of Calera, and William Ryan Smith, of Birmingham.

-Shelby Lara Raggio, of Alabaster, and Joseph Tyler Guy, of Vestavia Hills.

-Brandon Nordine Kerry Wood, of Remlap, and Ashton Lashae Mixon, of Columbiana.

-Kindal Shirah, of Columbiana, and Sarah Shirah, of Hoover.

-Hannah Marie Callahan, of Columbiana, and Dylan Tyler Callahan, of Alabaster.

-Courtney Alise Martinez, of Birmingham, and Paulo Cesar Martinez Cruz, of Birmingham.

-Jacob Daniel Vaughn, of Alabaster, and Jessica Catherine Skinner, of Pinson.

-Silas G. Kamiri, of Pelham, and Mary Wali Mwandigha, of Pelham.

-Travis Moultry, of Alabaster, and Jessica Stockdale, of Alabaster.

-Douglas Grandy, of Calera, and Johnnie P. Grandy, of Shelby.

-Haley Guy, of Columbiana, and Kirstin Tidwell, of Calera.

-Thomas Butera, of Helena, and Tammy Lanae Butera, of Birmingham.

-Tanya Lynn Kines, of Birmingham, and William Charles Kines, of Columbiana.

-Amber Christina Brown, of Calera, and Jason Paul Brown, of Cumming, Ga.

-Patricia Nell Booty, of Wilsonville, and Charles Fredrick Booty, Jr., of Masury, Ohio.

-Reona Ta’Sha Wright, of Alabaster, and LaBrandon Wright, of Alabaster.

-Harold Charles Taylor, of Bessemer, and Leslie Heather Taylor, of Nashville, Tenn.

-Kayla Newman, of Columbiana, and Grey Newman, of Shelby.

-Jerry Wayne Windsor, of Helena, and Susan Leigh Windsor, of Helena.

-Madison Jane Calloway, of Chelsea, and Robert Calloway, of Chelsea.

-Christopher Miles, of Calera, and Devan Meshelle Wilson, of Kansas City, MO.

-Teresa K. Long, of Shelby, and Michael W. Long, of Alabaster.

-Sharon Denise Godwin, of Birmingham, and Phillip Shannon Godwin, of Birmingham.

-Tonya C. Myers, of Hoover, and Christopher J. Myers, of Hoover.

-Vivian G. Wiggs, of Shelby, and Brett A. Wiggs, of Shelby.

-Amber Coleman, of Alabaster, and Kaynen Pellegrino, of Royal Oak, MI.

-Kaylyn Oliver, of Wilsonville, and Jacob Oliver, of Calera.

-Laura Margaret Bonvillian, of Arab, and Crystal Margaret Bonvillian, of Lockport, LA.

-Sara K. Griffin, of Pelham, and Brian Griffin, of Pelham.

-Charlotte Daniel, of Helena, and Jarrod Lee Daniel, of Helena.

-Catherine Marie Walker, of Pelham, and Paul Gordon Walker, of Pelham.

-Alyson Silverman Zonitch, of Pelham, and Thomas William Zonitch, of Pelham.

-Karen Melissa Moody, of Birmingham, and James David Moody, IV, of Mobile.

-Steven Pharo, of Helena, and Brigette Pharo, of Helena.

-Emma Lou Barber, of Morris, and Bradley Mason Vannier, of Montevallo.

-Chaed Thomley Agee, of Helena, and Allyson Marshall Agee, of Helena.

-Angela Colbert Nadler, of Alabaster, and Joseph B. Nadler, III, of Alabaster.

-Heather S. Andrews, of Trussville, and Benjamin R. Andrews, of Trussville.

-Gena Letitia DeBardelaben, of Birmingham, and Donald Charles Canaday, of Beckley, WV.

-Cari J. Sides, of Helena, and Christopher D. Sides, of Helena.

-Jacquelynn Jones Gore, of Bessemer, and Harry Eugene Gore, of Shelby.

-Pamela Myers, of Calera, and Nicolas Myers, of Calera.

-Lucina Yaneth Brooks, of Birmingham, and Steven Christopher Brooks, of Vestavia Hills.

-Beatriz Elvira Pilco, of Birmingham, and David S. Palladino, of Birmingham.

-Brittany Jacobs, of Chelsea, and Jordan Higginbotham, of Vestavia Hills.

-Trisha Chelyn Brown, of Pelham, and Ronald Gene Brown, of Birmingham.

-Deborah Marie Thomas, of Calera, and Sean Aulton Thomas, of Elmore.

-Cameron Walker, of Pelham, and Jarvis R. Walker, of Vicksburg, Miss.

-Kimberly Green, of Hoover, and Antony Jamile Green, of Hoover.

-Katelyn Mariha Ketcham, of Pelham, and Johnathan Sergey Ketcham, of Vestavia.

-Kyle Vanderford, of Helena, and Adrienne Vanderford, of Helena.

-Larry Ray Lisenbee, of Birmingham, and Lucille Floyd Lisenbee, of Birmingham.

-Virginia Brooke Eubanks, of Birmingham, Cinton Evins Guthrie, of Mobile.

-Linzee Todd, of Montevallo, and Kolby Todd, of Montevallo.

-Chris Wheeler, of Chelsea, and Carolyn Wheeler, of Chelsea.

-Brian L. Anslow, of Homewood, and Candace M. Turlington, of Bessemer.

-Scott Connor Kelley, of Chelsea, and Carly Lynne Humphryes, of Chelsea.

-Joe Allen Lee, of Chelsea, and Shae Elliott Lee, of Chelsea.

-Mason Smitherman Johnson, of Randolph, and Tyler Johnson, of Montevallo.

-Caleb Michael Pittman, of Shelby, and Courtney Leigh Pittman, of Shelby.

-Debra Hsu, of Pelham, and An-I Hsu, of Pelham.

-Brooke Marie Smith, of Helena, and Hugh Michael Smith, Jr., of Helena.

-Philip Connor Smith, of Birmingham, and Celina L. Smith, of Birmingham.

-Joseph Mason Vann, of Pelham, and Rachel Elizabeth Vann, of Pelham.

-Ginger Michelle Lucas, of Maylene, and Philip Earl Lucas, of Montevallo.

-Lizabeth Ashley Harris, of Calera, and Jacob Ashley Welch, of Calera.

-Seamethea Scalice, of Birmingham, Matthew Scalice, of Birmingham.

-Lisa McFadden Garrison, of Birmingham, and John Gregory Garrison, of Vestavia.

-Chandler C. Quillen, of Calera, and Jessica Nicole Quillen, of Vance.

-Larry E. Harless, of Columbiana, and Kim R. Harless, of Helena.

-Lori Malcom, of Calera, and Paul Steven Malcom, of Alabaster.

-Narsharra J. Hampton, of Alabaster, and James W. Hampton, II, of Alabaster.

-Karissa G. Mouser, of Alabaster, and David K. Mouser, of Alabaster.

-Dawn Marie Besse, of Bloomington Spring, MA, and Richard Wayne Besse, Jr., of Adger.

-Hunter Lee Hill, of Alabaster, and Bethany Rose Hill, of Alabaster.

-Laura James Ehrhart, of Pelham, and Austin Morgan Ehrhart, of Pelham.

-Nariman Alakarsheh, of Alabaster, and Munir Lutfi, of Alabaster.

-Macy Couch Gunter, of Pelham, and Tyler Gunter, of Calera.

-Celso Manuel Villatoro, of Hoover, and Nidia Guillen Cardenas, of Alabaster.

-Christopher William McGhee, of Pelham, and Cierra Mackenzie McGhee, of Cleveland.

-Mary Ellen Morgan, of Bessemer, and Allen Barclay Morgan, of Helena.

-Shelby Ledtarron Miles, of Calera, and Jaquan Hakeem Miles, of Birmingham.

-Amber Elizabeth Medders, of Birmingham, and Pablo Ramirez, of Alabaster.

-Victoria D. Eastin, of Maylene, and Joseph G. Eastin, of Fort Polk, La.

-Ezekiel Whitaker, of Wilsonville, and Laura Short, of Wilsonville.

-Kimberly Murphy, of Alabaster, and Randall Murphy, of Alabaster.

-Stacey Elaine Brasher, of Columbiana, and Brandon Shane Brasher, of Columbiana.

-James Mark Miller, of Birmingham, and Darcie Rene Miller, of Birmingham.

-Kaysie Elizabeth Weatherford, of Sterrett, and Jared Adam Weatherford, of Franklin, Tenn.

-Carolyn Spann, of Birmingham, and William A. Spann, of Centerpoint.

-Minela Rivera, of Hoover, and Joel Rivera, of Hoover.

-Sarah Marie Leis, of Alabaster, and Ryan Scott Leis, of Alabaster.

-Jason Paul Cobble, of Helena, and Amy Lee Cobble, of Helena.

-Maria De Los Angeles Patino, of Columbiana, and Fernando Salgado, of Columbiana.

-Melissa Gallups Barrett, of Calera, and Tyler Drew Barrett, of Calera.

-Lindsey Coy Schafer, of Pelham, and Craig William Schafer, of Birmingham.

-Zachary Troy Ingram, of Chelsea, and Lindsey McGrady Ingram, of Chelsea.

-Vasiliki Panousieris Seritt, of Sterrett, and Gary Mitchell Seritt, Jr., of Chelsea.

-Lynda Marie Pool, of Chelsea, and Daniel Pool, of Leeds.

-Ashley Honnell, of Pelham, and Patrick Jason Honnoll, of Pelham.

-Donnie Sam Contorno, of Helena, and Heather Marie Contorno, of Helena.

-Kayla Lashay Perrin, of Vincent, and Allen Lee Perrin, of Sterrett.

-Barbara Foshee, of Birmingham, and Harold Luther Foshee, Jr., of Indian Springs.

-Christopher Stephen Poore, of Pelham, and Julie Minor Poore, of Pelham.

-Sheriee Moneak Porter, of Alabaster, and Martin Christopher Porter, of Columbus, Ohio.

-Michelle Marie Gigis, of Athens, and Alan Emerson Gigis, of Birmingham.

-Savannah Kate Beach, of Pell City, and Clifford Wesley Beach, of Harpersville.

-Bonnie Mallard Pearson, of Pelham, and John Ryal Pearson, of Pelham.

-Marisol Garcia Gonzalez, of Birmingham, and Tomas Garuro Munoz, of Birmingham.

-Macy Nicole Brand, of Helena, and Caitlin Leveral Brand, of Helena.

-Whitney Danielle Isbell, of Alabaster, and Zachary Isbell, of Jemison.

-Evelyn Araceli Ovalle Takajsi, of Calera, and Jorge Alberto Gutierrz, of Calera.

-Fatoumata Ibrahim, of Pelham, and Michael A. Asumda, of Snellville, Ga.

-Natalie Hey Brittain, of Birmingham, and Jason Taylor Brittain, of Birmingham.

-Lynnkeesha Evans, of Maylene, and Reginald Evans, Sr., of Maylene.

-Emily Keene Gould, of Helena, and Stephen Michael Gould, of Helena.

-Deborah Kay McGuirk, of Shelby, and Don William McGuirk, of Verbena.

-Lateshia Davidson, of Alabaster, and Lessarick Davidson, of Hoover.

-Amanda Elaine Lawley, of Montevallo, and Matthew Scott Lawley, of Montevallo.

-Jennifer Senn Russell, of Hoover, and Michael James Russell, of Talladega.

-Elizabeth Soderstrom Harris, of Shelby, and Samuel Todd Harris, of Alabaster.

-Alan Reed Tillery, of Tuscaloosa, and Kaylee Brooke Kiep, of Pelham.

-Ivelyssa Hernandez, of Chelsea, and Hector Hoyos, of Chelsea.

-Gloria Esther Laino-Cedeno, of Rockhill, SC, and Carlos Francisco Zayas, Riv, of Alabaster.

-Yennifer Tejada Chacon, of Pelham, and Daniel Dienberg, of Bocholt, Germany.

-Brandon Peoples, of Shelby, and Antoinette Hollis, of Shelby.

-Brian Greene, of Alabaster, and Angela Greene, of Alabaster.