Municipal police reports for Jan. 9 though Feb. 28 and March 12-19
Published 11:58 am Monday, March 27, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 9 through Feb. 28 and March 12-19.
Alabaster
March 13
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from 2nd Avenue SW and 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics (methamphetamine) and drugs/narcotic equipment (glass pipe).
-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Highway 87 (commercial/office building). Damaged was a window valued at $500.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from Highway 31 at Highway 26 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).
March 14
-Information only (found property) from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.
-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $43.96.
-Harassment from the 700 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).
-Failure to appear (theft of property 4th) and failure to appear (driving while revoked) from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle (residence/home).
March 15
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 7th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $239.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $540.78.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $278.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $614.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $239.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $358.
-Information only from the 10100 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 1200 Block of Shelby West Parkway (specialty store). Stolen were tools; red scissor car lift valued at $1,500.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane. Damaged was automobiles (driver window) of a Chevy C10 and a garage window valued at $2.
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Colonial Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Pony Drive.
March 16
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an automobile.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was a partition valued at $1,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $25.98.
-Harassment from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (commercial/office building).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Saddle Lake Drive (residence/home).
-Alias warrant from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive (grocery/supermarket).
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
March 17
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $178.
-Property damage from Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a blue Infinity Q60 vehicle valued at $1.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
March 18
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of 11th Place SW (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tall Timber Road.
-Information only from the 1300 Block of Windsor Court.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were Pokemon cards valued at $39.96.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stole were Pokemon cards valued at $239.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Warrior Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Wise security camera valued at $100.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
March 19
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Joye Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
Calera
Jan. 9
-MVC from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damave vehicle – deer – miscellaneous from the 0 block of Amberwood Trail.
-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 10
-Information only – information from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 500 Block of Rolling Hills Loop Road.
-Menacing from the 10 Block of Creek Run Way.
Jan. 11
-MVC from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Permitting dogs to run at large rom the 4800 Block of Highway 42.
-Rape first degree from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Lane.
Jan. 12
-MVC form the 7100 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.
Jan. 13
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Village Drive.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft fourth degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 14
-Notice of trespass from the 1400 Block of 14th Street.
Jan. 15
-Attempting to elude a police officer, criminal littering and hindering prosecution first degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.
-Incident – domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Waterford Lake Drive.
-Notice of trespass from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassment and macing from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.
Jan. 16
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.
-Death investigation from the 500 Block of 14th Street.
-MVC from the 1900 Block of 14th Street.
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 10 Block of Clearbrook Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
-Property damage vehicle – deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – located missing person from the 1090 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 30 Block of Cates Park Drive.
Jan. 17
-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Failure to pay for gasonline from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 18
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Sexual misconduct from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of O’Neal Drive.
-Information only – miscellaneous from Calera.
Jan. 19
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
-MVC from the 300 Block of Limestone Cove.
Jan. 20
-Incident – recovery of stolen vehicle from the 1700 Block of 14th Street.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block of 17th Avenue.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft of property 3rd degree from the 1000 Block of 20th Avenue.
Jan. 21
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only – incident from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 22
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 23
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-Roberty third degree from the 50 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident – domestic dispute from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft 4th degree from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.
Jan. 24
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 22000 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
Jan. 25
-Agency assist – miscellaneous from thee 6300 Block of Highway 42.
-Drug overdose from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.
-Information only from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.
Jan. 26
-Attempted suicide from Calera.
-Theft of property third degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4100 Block of Smokey Road.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 4700 Block of Highway 42.
-Property damage from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 27
-MVC from the 300 Block of Industrial Parkway.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Harassing communications from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 4th degree, $500 or less from the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place.
Jan. 28
-Burglary third degree from the 500 Block of 17th Street.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-MVC from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 30
-MVC from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 400 Block of 17th Street.
-Domestic violence – criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 31
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Robin Street.
-MVC from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 600 Block of Whippoorwill Lane.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 100 block of Charlton Lane.
-Missing person – adult – missing person from the 300 Block of Oakwell Circle.
-Attempting suicide from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.
Feb. 1
-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from the 0 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd from the 10900 bLock of Highway 25.
-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 40 Block of Sherwood Circle.
Feb. 2
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-Drug trafficking, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia from County Road 75.
Feb. 3
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231 northbound exit ramp.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 16.
-Miscellaneous civil matter from Calera.
-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 8100 Block of Highway 70.
Feb. 4
-Agency assist from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Highway 89.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Lakeview Lane.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Property damage from the 5800 Block of Smokey Road.
-Agency assist – incident from the 2200 Block of Highway 86.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
Feb. 5
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
-MVC from the 8400 Block of HIghway 31.
-Fraud – identity theft and larceny/theft – $500 or less from Calera.
-Incident – child custody order from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Higwhay 87.
Feb. 6
-Information only from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
Feb. 7
-MVC from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 300 Block of Limestone Bend.
-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Pine Valley Drive.
-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 20 Block of Milgray Lane.
-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of Savannah Club Drive.
Feb. 8
-MVC from the 12700 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of HIghway 25.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Bedford Lane.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
Feb. 9
-MVC from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.
-MVC from the 0 Block of APCO Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-Unauthorized motor vehicle on roadway from the 500 Block of Highway 306.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
Feb. 10
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
Feb. 11
-Harassment and criminal trespass first degree from the 1000 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4900 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Overhill Road.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 22.
-Suicidal incident from the 100 Block of Ridgecrest Road.
Feb. 12
-Death investigation – death from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Hit and run from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.
Feb. 13
-MVC from the 4800 Block of Smokey Road.
-MVC from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-MVC from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 1060 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.
-Domestic violence – third and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.
Feb. 14
-Bail jumping second degree from the 4100 Block of Highway 47.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
Feb. 15
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence simple assault from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Feb. 16
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.
-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
Feb. 17
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
Feb. 18
-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of North 14th Street.
-Incident from the 8100 Block of Highway 70.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Macon Court.
Feb. 19
-Found property from the 100 Block of Oakwell Street.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Agency assist – incident from Village Trail.
Feb. 20
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1200 Block of 7th Avenue.
-Property damage – private property accident and leaving the scene of an accident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 200 Block of O’Neal Drive.
-Death investigation – death from the 1100 Block of Highway 201.
Feb. 21
-Incident from the 200 Block of Oakwell Street.
Feb. 22
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from Calera.
-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Kensington Boulevard.
Feb. 23
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.
-Domestic violence – 3rd degree – assault from the 400 Block of Highway 89.
Feb. 24
-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 22.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Market Place.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 50 Block of Leah Lane.
-Forgery first degree and possession of a forged instrument first degree harassment from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
Feb. 25
-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.
Feb. 26
-MVC from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.
-Missing person from the 1000 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
Feb. 27
-MVC from the 8800 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
Feb. 28
-Property damage – private property accident from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Incident from the 600 Block of 15th Street.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.
Helena
Feb. 17
-Criminal trespass first degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Briddlewood Terrace.
March 12
-Miscellaneous from Henley Way.
-Miscellaneous from Native Dancer Drive.
March 13
-Driving under the influence – alcohol, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest from Highway 17.
-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 17.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25.
-Mandatory reporting – child neglect from the 4700 Block of Highway 17.
-Domestic violence 3rd from Appleford Road.
March 14
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Briddlewood Terrace.
March 15
-Abandoned vehicle from Penhale Park.
March 16
-Domestic incident from the 4400 Block of Helena Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena High School.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway and Coalmont Road.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Rowntree Path.
March 17
-Miscellaneous information from Wynwood Drive.
March 18
-Domestic violence third degree from Aster Place.
-Domestic violence criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and recovered property from the 2000 Block of Pup Run.
-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.
Montevallo
March 14
-Domestic incident from Keener Mill Road (residence/home).
-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (department store).
-Theft of lost property 3rd – $500 – $1,499 and stolen property – IPCC illegal possession.use of credit/debit card from Alabama Highway 25 (restaurant). Stolen was a debit card, driver’s license and social security card valued at $0.
March 15
-Burglary – residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home). Recovered was a tv, mirrors and two couches valued at $1.
March 16
-Assault – simple assault from Selma Road (residence/home).
-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (government/public building).
-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).
March 17
-Information only from Melton Street (highway/street).
-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2020 Mits Mirage G4 valued at $250.
-Abandoned vehicle from County Road 216 (highway/street).
March 18
-Death investigation from Bloch Street (residence/home).
-Appears in public place under the influence of alcohol, narcotics and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray (residence/home).
March 19
-Fraud – gas drive off (self-service) FTP from Highway 25 (convenience store). Stolen was fuel valued at $55.01.
-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 (other/unknown).
Pelham
March 15
-Drugs – pros def from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was a pipe, marijuana, grinder and drug evidence valued at $5.