Municipal police reports for Jan. 9 though Feb. 28 and March 12-19 Published 11:58 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 9 through Feb. 28 and March 12-19.

Alabaster

March 13

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from 2nd Avenue SW and 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics (methamphetamine) and drugs/narcotic equipment (glass pipe).

-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Highway 87 (commercial/office building). Damaged was a window valued at $500.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from Highway 31 at Highway 26 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

March 14

-Information only (found property) from the 600 Block of 1st Street North.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $43.96.

-Harassment from the 700 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Failure to appear (theft of property 4th) and failure to appear (driving while revoked) from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle (residence/home).

March 15

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 7th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $239.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $540.78.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $278.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $614.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $239.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $358.

-Information only from the 10100 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 1200 Block of Shelby West Parkway (specialty store). Stolen were tools; red scissor car lift valued at $1,500.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane. Damaged was automobiles (driver window) of a Chevy C10 and a garage window valued at $2.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Colonial Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Pony Drive.

March 16

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an automobile.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged was a partition valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $25.98.

-Harassment from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (commercial/office building).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Saddle Lake Drive (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive (grocery/supermarket).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

March 17

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $178.

-Property damage from Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a blue Infinity Q60 vehicle valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

March 18

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of 11th Place SW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tall Timber Road.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Windsor Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were Pokemon cards valued at $39.96.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stole were Pokemon cards valued at $239.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Warrior Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Wise security camera valued at $100.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

March 19

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Joye Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

Calera

Jan. 9

-MVC from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damave vehicle – deer – miscellaneous from the 0 block of Amberwood Trail.

-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 10

-Information only – information from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 500 Block of Rolling Hills Loop Road.

-Menacing from the 10 Block of Creek Run Way.

Jan. 11

-MVC from the 700 Block of Merlin Drive.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Permitting dogs to run at large rom the 4800 Block of Highway 42.

-Rape first degree from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Lane.

Jan. 12

-MVC form the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.

Jan. 13

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Village Drive.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft fourth degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 14

-Notice of trespass from the 1400 Block of 14th Street.

Jan. 15

-Attempting to elude a police officer, criminal littering and hindering prosecution first degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 229.

-Incident – domestic incident and notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Notice of trespass from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment and macing from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

Jan. 16

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

-Death investigation from the 500 Block of 14th Street.

-MVC from the 1900 Block of 14th Street.

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from the 10 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

-Property damage vehicle – deer from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – located missing person from the 1090 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 30 Block of Cates Park Drive.

Jan. 17

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Failure to pay for gasonline from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 18

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Sexual misconduct from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of O’Neal Drive.

-Information only – miscellaneous from Calera.

Jan. 19

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-MVC from the 300 Block of Limestone Cove.

Jan. 20

-Incident – recovery of stolen vehicle from the 1700 Block of 14th Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block of 17th Avenue.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft of property 3rd degree from the 1000 Block of 20th Avenue.

Jan. 21

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – incident from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 22

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 23

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Roberty third degree from the 50 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident – domestic dispute from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft 4th degree from the 1000 Block of Garnet Drive.

Jan. 24

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 22000 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

Jan. 25

-Agency assist – miscellaneous from thee 6300 Block of Highway 42.

-Drug overdose from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.

-Information only from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.

Jan. 26

-Attempted suicide from Calera.

-Theft of property third degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4100 Block of Smokey Road.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 4700 Block of Highway 42.

-Property damage from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 27

-MVC from the 300 Block of Industrial Parkway.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Harassing communications from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 4th degree, $500 or less from the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place.

Jan. 28

-Burglary third degree from the 500 Block of 17th Street.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-MVC from the 13300 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 30

-MVC from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 400 Block of 17th Street.

-Domestic violence – criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 31

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

-MVC from the 6500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 600 Block of Whippoorwill Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Charlton Lane.

-Missing person – adult – missing person from the 300 Block of Oakwell Circle.

-Attempting suicide from the 100 Block of Little John Circle.

Feb. 1

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from the 0 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd from the 10900 bLock of Highway 25.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 40 Block of Sherwood Circle.

Feb. 2

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Drug trafficking, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia from County Road 75.

Feb. 3

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231 northbound exit ramp.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 16.

-Miscellaneous civil matter from Calera.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 8100 Block of Highway 70.

Feb. 4

-Agency assist from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Lakeview Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1000 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Property damage from the 5800 Block of Smokey Road.

-Agency assist – incident from the 2200 Block of Highway 86.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

Feb. 5

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from the 8400 Block of HIghway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft and larceny/theft – $500 or less from Calera.

-Incident – child custody order from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Higwhay 87.

Feb. 6

-Information only from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

Feb. 7

-MVC from the 5900 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 300 Block of Limestone Bend.

-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Pine Valley Drive.

-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 20 Block of Milgray Lane.

-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of Savannah Club Drive.

Feb. 8

-MVC from the 12700 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of HIghway 25.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Bedford Lane.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Feb. 9

-MVC from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.

-MVC from the 0 Block of APCO Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Unauthorized motor vehicle on roadway from the 500 Block of Highway 306.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

Feb. 10

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

Feb. 11

-Harassment and criminal trespass first degree from the 1000 Block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4900 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Overhill Road.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 22.

-Suicidal incident from the 100 Block of Ridgecrest Road.

Feb. 12

-Death investigation – death from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Hit and run from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.

Feb. 13

-MVC from the 4800 Block of Smokey Road.

-MVC from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-MVC from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 1060 Block of Little Sorrel Drive.

-Domestic violence – third and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

Feb. 14

-Bail jumping second degree from the 4100 Block of Highway 47.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

Feb. 15

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence simple assault from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Feb. 16

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.

-MVC from the 6600 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

Feb. 17

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

Feb. 18

-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of North 14th Street.

-Incident from the 8100 Block of Highway 70.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Macon Court.

Feb. 19

-Found property from the 100 Block of Oakwell Street.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Agency assist – incident from Village Trail.

Feb. 20

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1200 Block of 7th Avenue.

-Property damage – private property accident and leaving the scene of an accident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 200 Block of O’Neal Drive.

-Death investigation – death from the 1100 Block of Highway 201.

Feb. 21

-Incident from the 200 Block of Oakwell Street.

Feb. 22

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from Calera.

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Kensington Boulevard.

Feb. 23

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-Domestic violence – 3rd degree – assault from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

Feb. 24

-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 90 Block of Market Place.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 50 Block of Leah Lane.

-Forgery first degree and possession of a forged instrument first degree harassment from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

Feb. 25

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.

Feb. 26

-MVC from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.

-Missing person from the 1000 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

Feb. 27

-MVC from the 8800 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 70.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Feb. 28

-Property damage – private property accident from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Incident from the 600 Block of 15th Street.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.

Helena

Feb. 17

-Criminal trespass first degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Briddlewood Terrace.

March 12

-Miscellaneous from Henley Way.

-Miscellaneous from Native Dancer Drive.

March 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest from Highway 17.

-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 17.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25.

-Mandatory reporting – child neglect from the 4700 Block of Highway 17.

-Domestic violence 3rd from Appleford Road.

March 14

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Briddlewood Terrace.

March 15

-Abandoned vehicle from Penhale Park.

March 16

-Domestic incident from the 4400 Block of Helena Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway and Coalmont Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Rowntree Path.

March 17

-Miscellaneous information from Wynwood Drive.

March 18

-Domestic violence third degree from Aster Place.

-Domestic violence criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and recovered property from the 2000 Block of Pup Run.

-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

Montevallo

March 14

-Domestic incident from Keener Mill Road (residence/home).

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (department store).

-Theft of lost property 3rd – $500 – $1,499 and stolen property – IPCC illegal possession.use of credit/debit card from Alabama Highway 25 (restaurant). Stolen was a debit card, driver’s license and social security card valued at $0.

March 15

-Burglary – residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home). Recovered was a tv, mirrors and two couches valued at $1.

March 16

-Assault – simple assault from Selma Road (residence/home).

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (government/public building).

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

March 17

-Information only from Melton Street (highway/street).

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2020 Mits Mirage G4 valued at $250.

-Abandoned vehicle from County Road 216 (highway/street).

March 18

-Death investigation from Bloch Street (residence/home).

-Appears in public place under the influence of alcohol, narcotics and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray (residence/home).

March 19

-Fraud – gas drive off (self-service) FTP from Highway 25 (convenience store). Stolen was fuel valued at $55.01.

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 (other/unknown).

Pelham

March 15

-Drugs – pros def from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Confiscated/seized was a pipe, marijuana, grinder and drug evidence valued at $5.