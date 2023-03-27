Sheriff’s reports for March 2-8 Published 12:01 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 2-8, 2023:

March 2

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Rockschool Road, Wilsonville.

March 3

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 200 block of Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham. A plastic baggie containing cocaine (less than 1 gram) and an envelope containing marijuana (approximately 3 grams) were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4800 block of Chesapeake Circle, Birmingham.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 43000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-False reporting from the 100 block of Meadow Lane, Harpersville. A Motorola MC3AB cell phone was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A total of $732 was stolen from a money order.

-Incident from the 500 block of Polo Way, Chelsea.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana (Shelby County Community Corrections).

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Tomlyn Road, Montevallo. Sheet metal/siding valued at $1,400 was stolen from a pull-behind travel trailer.

-Selling cigarettes to minors from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A blue raspberry breeze pro vape was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Caldwell Mill and Buttewood Woods, Birmingham. A 2013 Dodge Durango was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 3100 block of Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Franklin hand trucks valued at $75, Yellow Jacket heavy duty extension cord valued at $80, broom valued at $10 and motor oil valued at $10 were stolen.

-Assault with bodily fluids, harassment from the 1200 block of Shelby County 468, Vincent.

-Incident from the 700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Little Turtle Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

March 4

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A grinder with marijuana residue, Smith & Wesson revolver, four glass containers with a crystal-like substance (17 grams), two loaded syringes and three marijuana cigarettes were confiscated/recovered.

-Drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A multi-colored glass pipe with marijuana residue was confiscated.

-DUI-any substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. Three plastic bags with marijuana (8 grams), two scales, a grinder and a glass jar with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-DUI from the 100 block of Weldon Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Cliff Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North, Alabaster. A package of candy containing 100 milligrams of THC (40 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A 2022 Yamaha Wolverine valued at $33.126.95, a 2022 Can-AM Outlander valued at $9,326.93, a 2022 Can-AM Outlander valued at $9,326.93 and a 2021 Kayo K4 250 valued at $4,968.95 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Memory Brook Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 343, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2800 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A door was broken at the deadbolt.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea. $3,000 worth of gift cards was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Chesapeake North, Birmingham. Four Kumho Mavis mountaineer tires valued at $300 were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 900 block of Meadow Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2500 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication from the 3100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance (2.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 3100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance (2.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes CV, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Permitting dog to run at large from the 4000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Four J Road, Chelsea.

-Harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 700 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A windshield wiper arm valued at $30 was damaged.

-Giving false information to law enforcement officer from the 800 block of Main Street, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 700 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

March 5

-Domestic violence from the 4000 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville. A Sanyo flat screen TV valued at $1,500 and a Dell computer monitor valued at $500 were damaged.

-Destruction of government property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A cell window was damaged.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of Shelby County 13, Helena.

-Incident from the 25300 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. Two windows were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol, speeding from U.S. 280 West and Resource Center Parkway, Birmingham.

-Breaking into vehicle, theft of property from the 4900 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham. Two Visa cards, a prescription bottle with 10 Norco/Hydrocodone pills, driver’s license, Nail Tip gift card, miscellaneous gift card, Amazon gift card and BP gift card were stolen.

-Breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 4900 block of Mountainview Parkway, Birmingham. Two Leatherman utility multi-tool knives valued at $20 and a small letter opener valued at $20 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Moss Tree Lane, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 700 block of Key Drive, Birmingham. Pills identified as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride (1.5 count, 1.2 grams) and a plastic bag containing marijuana (2.3 grams) were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 400 block of Triple G Drive, Alabaster.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2700 block of AL-LIN Circle, Birmingham. Buprenorphine strips (Suboxone, 15 count), Adderall (two count), two pairs of sunglasses (Ray Ban and unknown brand) valued at $150, a Books-a-Million gift card valued at $50 and battery chargers were stolen.

-Burglary from the 43000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Liberty Road, Chelsea.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 119 and Alabama 25, Montevallo. A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield with magazine and eight rounds valued at $600, marijuana (2.4 grams), a pink pill in napkin (1 gram), clear capsule containing 1 gram of lime green partial pill and an off-white hard substance, and a clear baggy with 1 gram of a blue substance were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment, theft of property fourth degree from the 5300 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A Kia key fob with other keys valued at $300 were stolen.

March 6

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Greenhill Parkway and U.S. 280 West, Hoover. A green metal pill container with a white powdery substance was confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1400 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent. A Glock 19 X 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sheffield Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett. $1,000 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of a credit/debit card from the 3400 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2500 block of Single Tree Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 600 block of Grayson Place, Chelsea.

-Shooting into unoccupied vehicle, reckless endangerment from the 30 block of Truss Curry Circle, Shelby. A 1997 Geo Metro sustained $200 in damages, a black polymer 5.56-millimeter AR style magazine was confiscated and a CD with photos of the crime scene was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Medical incident from the Shelby County Courthouse rear parking lot.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea. A total of $4,875 was stolen from a check.

-Civil dispute from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Incident from Spring Creek Road and Overland Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Whispering Pines Drive, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Incident from Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Salem Road, Montevallo. An Evergreen Transport semi truck sustained $400 in damages.

March 7

-Criminal mischief from the 6800 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett. A 2007 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 East and Alabama 119, Birmingham. Meth in clear plastic bags (approximately 1.5 grams), marijuana in a clear plastic bag (0.7 gram) and another item with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A booking cell window sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Civil dispute from the 900 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence second degree, criminal mischief first degree from the 100 block of Grande Vista Way, Chelsea. A handmade guitar valued at $5,000 and miscellaneous items including a window, two flat screen TVs and drywall with estimated damage totaling $10,000 were damaged.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Great Pines Road, Leeds. A gaming laptop valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 10 and Smitherman Subdivision, Montevallo. Crack cocaine (0.32 gram) with a value of $40 was confiscated.

-Incident from the parking lot of the Shelby County Training Center, Columbiana. A 2017 Ford F-450 sustained damage of less than $100.

-Harassing communications from the 5900 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 100 block of Atchison Parkway, Chelsea. A 2015 Mercedes GL63 was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 90 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

March 8

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief from the 900 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A 2012 Ford F-150 sustained $250 in damages.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Westover.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Child in need of supervision from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Violation of protection order from the 10 block of Landing Lane, Shelby.

-Forgery from the 800 block of 4H Road, Columbiana. A total of $6,551.45 was stolen from a business check.

-Harassment from the 4000 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A total of $4 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A bag of SweetTart chewables valued at $4.79 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Moore Drive, Chelsea.

-Obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest from the 11100 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Burglary, possession of burglary tools from the 100 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A pick, scraper, flathead screwdriver and clear baggy with a white substance were recovered.