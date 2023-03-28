Alabaster to release app for concern reporting Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster will soon roll out its new concern-reporting software and app, Alabaster Connect, to provide a quick and easy way for citizens to report concerns such as non-functioning streetlights, potholes and more.

Alabaster Connect is currently available on Apple and Android devices and will further streamline the concern-reporting process when it officially launches on Monday, April 3.

“This is a new software called SeeClickFix that will replace our current Report-A-Concern software,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The new software will streamline the process for residents to report issues to the city—anything from potholes to park concerns and much more.”

The app was developed in part thanks to the efforts of Alabaster’s IT Department.

“We worked with our website provider CivicPlus to tailor SeeClickFix to our community, and a big part of that was adding the Alabaster Connect app for Apple and Android devices,” Wagner said. “That will allow residents to report issues directly through the app rather than having to log into the city’s website.”

Alabaster will continue to offer SeeClickFix on the city’s website, just as it did with Report-A-Concern, however, after launch, residents will need to create a new account.

Citizens may continue to report concerns to the city online at Cityofalabaster.com