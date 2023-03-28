Pelham BEAT to host ‘Love Letters’ dinner theatre Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Beautification and Entertainment Arts team will hold its first dinner theatre show entitled “Love Letters” on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena.

“This is the first one for the Pelham BEAT,” President of Pelham BEAT Chad Leverett said. “If this is successful we would like to expand it from the banquet hall this year into the main ice arena around June/July 2024.”

The show will be held in the Banquet Hall of the Pelham Civic Complex. The story of “Love Letters” follows two friends who have exchanged notes, cards and letters with each other for over 50 years.

“We are hoping the community all around us supports this event, not just residents of the city of Pelham,” Leverett said. “In order to continue having events like this in our area we need the community to support this and other events like these. This is going to be a great event, and with the $50 ticket price we have a great plated meal for each guest: Salad, chicken marsala, grilled chicken breast sautéed in a creamy mushroom marsala sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli and strawberry shortcake. There will be a cash bar available as well with beer and wine options.”

Pelham BEAT will be partnering with South City Theatre to put the “Love Letters” production on.

“We believe having events like this is important for the overall health of the City of Pelham and surrounding area,” Leverett said. “Theatre allows individuals to appreciate different perspectives while connecting with the community.”

Registration for the show will begin at 5:30 p.m., and appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. Dinner will begin and 7 p.m. and the show will officially start at 8 p.m.

“Tickets are going fast so please do not delay purchasing your tickets,” Leverett said. “Also, we will have sponsorship opportunities for companies/organizations as well. If anyone is interested please email pelhambeat@gmail.com for additional information