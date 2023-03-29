Alabama National Cemetery honors Vietnam veterans Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29 marked a special day at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, as veterans and others gathered to honor those who fought in the Vietnam War on Vietnam Veterans Day.

