Grandview collects 361 jars of peanut butter to donate to local food banks Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

To help address hunger in the community, and in celebration of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, Grandview Medical Center has donated 361 jars of peanut butter to Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Grace Klein Community.

All of the peanut butter was donated by Grandview’s employees, medical staff members and volunteers during the recent Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive.

The Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive was launched to help support individuals who are facing food insecurity, which is a social determinant of health.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama is the fifth poorest state in the nation, with 17 percent of adults and 23 percent of children facing food insecurity, or lack of regular access to enough nutritious food for an active, healthy life.

Food insecurity has a significant impact on a person’s overall health and wellbeing,” CEO of Grandview Daniel McKinney said. “Through our Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, we are working to help fight hunger in our community. Our generous employees really stepped up to be sure we could stock the shelves.”

Peanut butter is one of the most requested items for food banks because it is highly nutritious and has a long shelf life. Many food banks in America report it is also one of the least donated food items.

Other foods needed by food banks include jelly, oatmeal/cereal, granola/protein bars, instant potato flakes, seasoning packets, juice boxes, rice, sugar, salt and much more.

“Grace Klein Community received the donation of peanut butter from Grandview Medical Center when our shelves were empty and we had people to feed,” said Jenny Waltman, CEO, Founder and Chairman of the Board for Grace Klein Community. “Only God could have coordinated the timing of our need with the timing of the Grandview peanut butter donation. We received the peanut butter and immediately distributed to food insecure families in Alabama through our drive thru locations and food distribution partners.

“You can join us in addressing food insecurity by signing up as a food rescue hero at App.foodrescue.us to fill plates and not landfills through our food rescue initiative FeedBHM, collecting non-perishable food and filling a barrel near you at barrel.feedbhm.org, or giving generously at impact.feedbhm.org so we can purchase fresh produce from our Alabama farmers. Let’s be the change we want to see.”