Pelham City Council holds special meeting for R-1 and B-2 zoning districts Published 10:17 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Council held a special meeting on Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m. to discuss Ordinance No. 135-254.

The ordinance was in regards to the zone district boundaries of the City of Pelham—changing the present zoning R-1, which is the single-family residential district, and B-2, the general business district to M-MHP, known as the planned manufactured home park, for property located at 301 Green Park South.

This land is about 98.778 acres and is owned by FSI Green park South Property LLC.

The first reading of this ordinance was on March 20. The council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance.

More information on the Pelham City Council can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.