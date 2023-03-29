Second Bikes 4 Kids Charity Ride sees success Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Local residents recently rode 160 miles for a good cause and raised more than $2,000 during the Bikes 4 Kids Charity Ride on Saturday, March 25.

During the Bikes 4 Kids Charity Ride, participants were able join a parade of motorcycles on a journey from Chelsea to Pelham. The charity ride had a total of 57 bikes riding together at one time.

“The ride was a great success,” Bikes 4 Kids founder Charlie Bradford said. “Everyone had a wonderful time. Everyone can’t wait to do it again.”

The event was sponsored by Bad Boy Toyz and raised more than $2,000 for Bikes 4 Kids.

Bikes 4 Kids is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides kids with new and custom bikes for birthdays and Christmas. The nonprofit also builds custom bikes for special needs kids.

The route for the charity ride was 163 miles in total. Harpersville police escorted riders during sections as well as a mechanics trailer to assist with any breakdowns. A group of sports bikes also assisted in escorting the group along the route.

“Everything went smooth, no accidents, no hiccups, no problems whatsoever,” Bradford said.

The ride began around 10 a.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings off of U.S. 280 in Chelsea. The first leg went down Lay Lake road to U.S. 31, then stopped at the halfway point at Winters Vintage Cycles in Prattville.

A 50/50 drawing and giveaways were held at WVC before the ride continued toward Tuscaloosa on U.S. 82. The ride then got on U.S. 22 to U.S. 25 in Montevallo and traveled up Alabama 119 through Alabaster onto U.S. 31. The charity ride ended at Lil Bits Tavern in Pelham where another 50/50 drawing was held.

Bradford said Bikes 4 Kids plans on holding a larger charity ride sometime in the fall.

More information on the Bikes 4 Kids can be found online at Facebook.com/B4KSCB.