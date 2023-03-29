Shelby County Small Business of the Year Nominations open Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

SHELBY COUNTY – The Shelby County Chamber is set to celebrate small businesses once again in 2023 with the upcoming Small Business of the Year luncheon, and nominations are now open.

Six business organizations in Shelby County are collaborating to help put on this year’s awards with five different categories up for grabs.

“We’re extremely appreciative of our partners, Calera Main Street, the Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber for wanting to collaborate with us on the 2023 Small Business Celebration,” said Adele Nelson, Executive Director with the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for acceptance is Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m.

“Small business— which employs half of all private sector employees, generates roughly 70 percent of new jobs annually and accounts for one of every 13 U.S. workers— truly is the backbone of our economy both nationally and locally,” Kirk Mancer, President and CEO of The Shelby County Chamber said.

The five categories which will be recognized for the 2023 Shelby County Small Business of the Year are:

– Category I (1-5 Employees; Open 1 Year or More),

– Category II (6-10 Employees; Open 1 Year or More),

– Category III (11-20 Employees; Open 1 Year or More),

– Category IV (21+ Employees; Open More Than 1 Year) and

– Category V (Open Less Than One Year as of March 31, 2023. With less Than 25 Total Employees).

“Our mission is to support local business owners because they are the foundation for any city—and that’s especially true here in Montevallo,” Courtney Bennett, Executive Director with Montevallo Main Street said. “We look forward to working with these other business organizations in celebrating the impact which small business has in Montevallo and throughout Shelby County,”

All 2023 nominees, and the recipients in each category, will be recognized and announced at the Shelby County Small Business of the Year Awards’ luncheon on Wednesday, May 24 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

“We know celebrating the hard work – and positive impact—which small businesses operating in Calera have undertaken over the past year is something we know is worthwhile,” Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson said. “Joining with these other business organizations throughout Shelby County will be a win-win for all of the respective organizations, our communities and our businesses.”

A total of 18 nomination packets are available online at Shelbychamber.org, or by contacting any of the host organizations. For additional questions, call The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542, or via e-mail at info@shelbyhamber.org.