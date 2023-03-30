All-County girls basketball team named for 2022-2023 season Published 7:58 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

A season of continued success for several programs and newfound accomplishments for others, the 2022-2023 basketball season featured its share of excitement for local girls basketball teams.

Several made it to the postseason, including three to make it to the Sweet 16, while the Pelham Panthers were the final team standing again this season in the Elite Eight.

The balance in talent was key in playing a role for that success, as several players were part of a year that saw a consistent effort among several stars throughout the season. The best of that group have earned a spot on this year’s All-County team, featuring a first second and third team, as well as a group of honorable mention players.

First Team

Guard: Laci Gogan, senior, Pelham. The Player of the Year in Shelby County for the third year in a row, Gogan finished her senior season averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She led the county with 74 made 3-pointers and finished her career with 2,034 points. Her success this season helped Pelham reach the Elite Eight for the second year in a row, while she was key in leading the Panthers to the Sweet 16 or higher each of the last three years, including a trip to the Final Four last year.

Guard: Raegan Whitaker, junior, Oak Mountain. With 18 points per game, Whitaker led the county in scoring this season, but she was just as big in other facets of the game. She narrowly averaged a double-double by posting 9.8 rebounds per game as well, while she averaged 1.5 assists. In addition to those numbers, she totaled 85 steals to lead the county and finished with 58 blocks.

Forward: Olivia Johnigan, senior, Helena. The team leader for Helena, Johnigan averaged 13.4 points per game as a senior, while she also totaled 5.9 rebounds per game. She has been a key leader for the Huskies for the last three years, including on last year’s Elite Eight team.

Forward: Haley Trotter, sophomore, Chelsea. Trotter stepped onto the scene last year as a freshman, but she started to form into a leader this season as a sophomore. She set up a bright future after totaling 12.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season to nearly average a double-double. She also finished with 1.6 assists per game and totaled 61 steals with 25 blocks on the defensive end.

Center: Taylor Smith, senior, Briarwood. One of the most improved players in the county this season, Smith came back from an injury last year and was the key difference in Briarwood putting together a historic season in Class 6A with 22 wins and a trip to the Sweet 16. She finished the season with 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while she set a school record with 64 blocks, which also led the county.

Second Team

Guard: Tee King, freshman, Pelham. The leader in assists for Pelham on the way to an Elite Eight appearance was King, who averaged two assists per game, while she also put together 12.3 points and four rebounds per game. King also finished second in the county with 71 steals as a top defensive player.

Guard: Tyeshia Williams, junior, Calera. Williams really turned up her game late in the season and was a big reason Calera was able to advance to the postseason. She led the Eagles with 10.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while she totaled 2.8 assists per game, which was second in the county.

Forward: Ke’aerria Lykes, senior, Vincent. With 12.3 points and nine rebounds per game, Lykes was another player to nearly average a double-double this season. She finished second on Vincent’s team in both categories.

Forward: Sophia Brown, senior, Chelsea. Back from a knee injury, Brown was a welcome sign for the Hornets during their first season in Class 7A. She finished the season averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Center: Ja’Kalynn McGinnis, sophomore, Vincent. The one player in the county to average a double-double this season, McGinnis finished the season with an average of 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The rebound average was the best mark in the county, while she finished second in scoring average.

Third Team

Guard: Karma Wynn, junior, Pelham. An All-Area player this season, Wynn was another important guard for the Panthers, who had one of the strongest backcourt groups in the state. She averaged 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.

Guard: Mary Beth Dicen, junior, Briarwood. One number was enough to earn Dicen a spot on the All-County team this season. As a true point guard, she averaged 3.5 assists per game, which was the highest average by a wide margin. She also totaled 7.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game with 62 steals on the defensive end.

Guard: Zyon Gaiters, senior, Thompson. A four-year starter at Thompson, Gaiters helped the Warriors put together a 20-11 season. A more balanced team than in past years, she played her role and averaged 6.5 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Forward: Emma Kerley, freshman, Briarwood. A young player with a promising future, Kerley averaged 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Her balance was strong on both ends of the floor, as she also totaled 38 blocks and steals to help the Lions reach the Sweet 16 for the first time ever in Class 6A.

Forward: Madison Moore, senior, Chelsea. Playing against some of the state’s best talent and at the highest level of competition, Moore averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as an all-around player for the Hornets.

Honorable Mention: Tyeshia Williams, Calera. Madison Moore, Chelsea. Sadie Schwallie, Chelsea. Olivia Pryor, Chelsea. Jayla Forbes, Thompson, Morgan Adolphus, Thompson. Myiah Dixon, Thompson. Trenay Lane, Vincent.