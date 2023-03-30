Tractor Supply in Pelham now open Published 11:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The new Tractor Supply store is now open and ready for customers to enjoy in Pelham.

The Tractor Supply store had its official opening on Thursday, March 30. The new store is located at 501 Oak Mountain Trail.

“At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of those who enjoy the Out Here lifestyle. Homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others rely on Tractor Supply for a wide assortment of products,” Manager Jacob Woodard said. “We’re excited to call Pelham home and serve the community with the essentials you need to live life on your own terms. We’re proud to hire our customers as team members. As experts in the lifestyle, they bring more value to our customers with every interaction.”

The Garden Center at the Pelham store carries top brands including Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Plants and features an expanded assortment of annuals and perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.

The new store comes equipped with a Pet Wash where pet owners can enjoy a convenient washing station.

The Pet Wash contains wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, brushes, combs and towels.

More information on the Tractor Supply can be found at the official website at Tractorsupply.com.