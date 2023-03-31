Arrest reports for Feb. 3 and March 1-26 Published 4:21 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 3 and March 1 through 26.

Alabaster

Feb. 3

-Linda Michelle Ragsdale, 31, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

March 22

-Felipe Chavez Chavez, 38, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (public intoxication).

-De’Angelo Rashun Bester, 26, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest (driving without obtaining a driver’s license).

-Stephen Lee Blagovich, 61, of Vestavia, harassment.

-Andre Brown, 57, of Sylacauga, failure to appear, failure to appear (expired tag) and failure to appear (driving while revoked).

March 23

-Akeem Manzano, 28, of Alabaster, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.

-Matthew Scott Wadsworth, 30, of Trussville, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

-Lester Recardo Gaiters, 58, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

March 24

-Erskine Hawkins, 58, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Terrance Jerrelle Ross, 38, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Deveniko Sharthy Whigham, 24, of Fairfield, FTA – improper lights.

-Elizabeth McKinzie Jones, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Keonna Monique Brown, 31, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th degree).

March 26

-Daniel Miranda Macedonio, 23, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (FTA expired tag), alias writ of arrest (FTA operating vehicle without insurance), alias writ of arrest (FTA driving without obtaining drivers license) and alias writ of arrest (FTA open container violation).

Calera

March 1

-Jase Allan Rogers, 21, failing to appear (traffic).

-Edward Charles Cottrell, 50, failing to appear (traffic).

March 2

-William Kyle York, 43, domestic violence – third degree – criminal surveillance.

-Sederick Trashun Chism, 18, rape first degree.

-Larry Robert Brasher, 35, FTA criminal trespassing third degree and FTA theft of property 4th.

March 3

-Kendall Joyce Bell, 26, FTA – driving while suspended.

-Jason Kent Almon, 56, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Alvin Jerome Thomas, 61, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

March 4

-Taylor Renea Gilmore, 33, domestic violence 3rd degree – assault.

-Eliezer Lopez-Rebelledo, 47, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 5

-Steven Wayne Curry, 53, FTA domestic violence harassment, FTA – violation of PFA, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – disorderly conduct.

-Jessica Lynn Anderson, 34, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, reckless endangerment and using false identity yo obstruct justice.

-Ryan Austin Cartwright, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Tommy Lee Marsh, 45, FTA – DUI 2nd offense, FTA – open container and FTA – driving while suspended.

March 6

-Jessica Lynn Anderson, 45, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fraud – identity theft and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

-Ryan Austin Cartwright, 20, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fraud – identity theft and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,50).

-Jessica Lynn Anderson, 34, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fraud – identity theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

-Ryan Austin Cartwright, 20, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, fraud – identity theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

-David Demetrius McMullen, 36, agency assist.

March 7

-Kendrick McCoy, 39, assault second degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication and terrorist threat.

-Lakeisa Meshaun James, 32, bail jumping second degree.

-Lorenzo Gentry, Jr., 56, FTA – DUI first offense, FTA – improper lane usage, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – open container.

March 8

-Nikeisha Nicole Davis, 22, agency assist.

March 9

-Cartez Darnell Hatch, 24, agency assist.

March 10

-Donnie Wayne Whaley, 39, agency assist.

March 11

-Ashley Denise Buie, 33, possession of marijuana second degree and disorderly conduct.

-Corinthians Deenka Wallace, 40, driving under the influence combined substance.

-Kevin L. Bandy, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-James Raymond Voorhees, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Jessica Dawn Brawner, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Tahir Armon Pernell, 21, attempting to elude a police officer.

March 12

-Keandra Alexus Pope, 25, driving under the influence – alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment.

-Simon Christopher Manuel, 28, criminal trespass third degree.

March 13

-Stephen Robert Schweizer, 49, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing government operations.

-Anthony Robert Welsh, 20, agency assist – miscellaneous.

March 14

-Jarmichael Marquez Jeter, 34, failing to appear (traffic).

Helena

March 21

-Yeinmer Josue Manzanilla, 36, driving under the influence – alcohol.

March 24

-Jacobi K. Denmark, 24, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage), larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Caleb Obrien Lilly, 28, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Keiosha Diques Abosede Hudson, 30, possession of marijuana second degree.

March 26

-Alison Harris Singerhouse, 46, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Montevallo

March 21

-Joseph Terry Lee Woods, 47, of Sumiton, use or possession with intent to use drugs, dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

March 22

-Demontae Montez Smith, 22, of Alabaster, obstruction – bail jumping.

Pelham

March 19

-Melinda Terrell, 43, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Mary Brantley, 38, of Bessemer, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

March 20

-Kelli Hudson, 29, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc., traffic – lane change without proper signal and traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Melissa Mullins, 46, of Alabaster, mutilation or alteration of tags replacement tags, traffic – failing/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

March 21

-Reina Gallegos Galvez, 36, of Birmingham, traffic – tinted windows.

-Marlene Gutierrez Carranza, 51, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Bernard Fletcher, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jordan Simmons, 32, of Tallassee, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

March 22

-Manuel Mosqueda Zavala, 29, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – failure to obey a police officer and resisting arrest.

March 23

-Patricia Barron, 63, of Hoover, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

-Richard Hames, 38, of Birmingham, criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.

-LaQueenia Patterson, 34, of Homewood, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Tyler Osborn, 34, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree – criminal trespass 3rd.

March 24

-Andrew Carnathan, 39, of Chelsea, traffic – no liability insurance.

-Justo Gomez Hernandez, 69, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.