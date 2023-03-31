Land transactions for March 13-17 Published 4:26 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between March 13 through March 17.

March 13

-Denman Construction Company Inc. to Audio Sharks LLC, for $349,000, for Lot 3 in Eckmann Subdivision.

-Powell Builders Inc. to Miriam Alexis Gray, for $45,000, for Lot 26 in Indian Gate Resurvey Lot 26 Amended.

-Linda Marsicano to MKA Properties LLC, for $635,000, for Lot 2145 in Brook Highland 24th Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Richard Truitt, for $356,550, for Lot 43 in Dawsons Cove.

-Scott D. Williams to Aaron Voyles, for $517,000, for Lot 27 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

-Offerpad Point LLC to Michael Davis, for $295,000, for Lot 41 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Paul Andrew Pappanastos to James Scott Dudley, for $437,000, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector.

-Boulton Properties LLC to NRZ REO Inventory LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 6 in Dearing Downs Third Sector.

-Nicholas Brittain Bice to Lindsay Elise Vincent, for $310,000, for Lot 12 in Wooddale.

-Jonathan Adam Wills to Wanda Gaut Bundy, for $34,500, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Eric Scott Lawley to Valarie Barber, for $290,000, for Lot 61 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brenda Kay Fleming, for $321,097, for Lot 49 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Frank E. Porter, for $330,471, for Lot 2613 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase One.

-Western REI LLC to Patricia Lynn Webb, for $248,000, for Lot 4 in Monte Verde.

-Jean Pierre Donahue to Jean Pierre Donahue, for $10,000, for Lot 60 in Meadow Brook 17th Sector.

-Thomas J. Bell to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $135,200, for Lot 171 in Cambrian Wood Condominiums.

-Jean Pierre Donahue to Jean Pierre Donahue, for $10,000, for Lot 67 in Meadow Brook 17th Sector.

-Lior Reitzer to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $231,900, for Lot 145 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended Map.

-James L. Bensinger to Gregg Williams, for $515,000, for Lot 6 in Glen at Greystone Sector One Resurvey of Lots 6, 7 and 7A.

-Sanam Mittal to Ali S. Ladhani Navroz, for $180,500, for Lot 17 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Michael Roberts to Karen B. Driver, for $282,000, for Lot 2 in Driver Family Estate Subdivision.

-Gregory Shivener to Jorge Robles Santiago, for $310,000, for Lot 18 in Chaparral Second Sector.

-E 21 LLC to Gail Jones, for $238,000, for Lot 104 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

March 14

-WBG Enterprises LLC to Wildcat Construction LLC, for $50,000, for Lots 11 and 24 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Rhiannon Hayes to Cynthia Brooke Hebert, for $266,000, for Lot 521 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Wanda E. Brannan to Rhiannon C. Hayes, for $405,000, for Lot 10-13 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-Miles Sharp to Megan Leigh Siddens Doggett, for $380,000, for Lot 147 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-David M. Bernatski to Joshua Yeackle, for $450,000, for Lot 410 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Marie McCleskey to David S. Dorrough, for $327,000, for Lot 47 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Ryan L. Harry to Clyde R. Mathews, for $32,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Elizabeth S. Horn to James Keith Roddam, for $443,000, for Lot 24 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-Rhonda F. Metcelf to Collin Aynes, for $233,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Madison Knox to Southern Point Rentals LLC, for $169,400, for Lot 37 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Hardin Grace Investments LLC, for $105,000, for Lot D in Riverwood First Sector.

-Lethea F. Benson to Lethea F. Benson, for $98,810, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Kayla Alexandra Guillot to Deanna Dailey, for $219,000, for Lot 23 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Jerry Dichiara to Lisa Dichiara, for $79,100, for Lot 9 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Paul Mipro to Troy Brannan, for $349,000, for Lot 1 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Joshua B. Walker to Kayla Guillot, for $296,000, for Lot 2 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cristen L. Boles, for $443,810, for Lot 623 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Eric Braun to John Bario, for $145,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Barry Ellis Morgan to Russell Watts, for $339,900, for Lot 216 in Lake Forest Second Sector.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to William C. Hansford, for $180,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Laura Johns to Lisa M. Acton, for $295,000, for Lot 139 in Lexington Parc Sector 2.

March 15

-Austin Clevenger to 100 Mile LLC, for $418,000, for Lot 20 in Two Eighty Village a Condominium.

-Chad Hendrix to Samantha Ryan Ashley, for $382,000, for Lot 3 in Sunny Brook Subdivision.

-Daniel Michael Farmer to Blair W. Sides, for $262,500, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Laverne A. Newell to Laverne A. Newell, for $192,230, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Laverne A. Newell to Victor Portella, for $100,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Walter R. Higgins to Here Alabaster LLC, for $1,140,000, for Lot 1 in Parcel Resurvey of 22 9 30 0 000 001 002 & 22 9 30 0 000 001 005.

-Norman M. Plott to Jarrod Patterson, for $600,000, for Lot 3431 in Riverchase Country Club 34th Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John Walker, for $477,500, for Lot 115 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jarrod Patterson to Katie Ann Wyatt, for $520,000, for Lot 1213 in Manors of Ballantrae Club Drive Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Calvin Narcisse Cousar, for $341,900, for Lot 40 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Larry R. Skipper to Lavette Hazelwood, for $185,000, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Joe S. Grego to Christopher Miller, for $355,000, for Lot 133 in Laceys Grove Phase 2.

-Dianne Moore Gillard to CMH Homes Inc., for $63,500, for Lots 1, 11 and 17 in Quail Run Estates Phase 1.

-VM Master Issuer LLC to ARVM 5 LLC, for $359,200, for Lot 61 in Saddle Run Subdivision and Lot 510 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Phillip Stancil Handley to Western REI LLC, for $225,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jessie A. Isom to Tyler D. Rizzo, for $220,000, for Lot 3 in Alabaster Highlands Sector Two.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $248,000, for Lot 38 in Brookforest Addition to Wyndham.

-Jerry R. Hill to Cary Duckett, for $100,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael Lawrence Engell to Rijo C. Cherian, for $491,000, for Lot 26 in Hunters Gate.

-Parks Land Company LLC to John David Carter, for $125,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

March 16

-David M. White to Jeffrey P. Knipping, for $577,000, for Lot 27 in Rushing Parc Sector Two Amended Map.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $3,153,100, for Lot 265 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II Resurvey, Lot 1761 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector, Lot 4 in Oakwood Village Phase One, Lot 26 in Daventry Sector II, Phase III, Lot 18 in Willow Cove Phase 2, Lot 140 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase 2, Lot 9 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Four, Lot 528 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector First Addition, Lot 132 in Summerchase Phase 3, Lot 147 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1, Lot 40 in Narrows Point Sector Final Plat and Lot 4 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Shuntrel Black to Shuntrel Black, for $96,775, for Lot 37 in Camden Cove Sector II.

-Joshua Simon to John Ryal Pearson, for $215,000, for Lot 83 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Matthew R. Dunaway to Terry L. Godwin, for $365,000, for Lot 9-25 in Chelsea Park 8th Sector.

-Barclee Jenea Woods to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 51 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Sandra Jannethe Carvajal Useche to Christopher P. Richardson, for $205,000, for Lot 31 in Ashley Brook.

-Western Properties LLC to Michael Garrett McBride, for $206,000, for Lot 22 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-Aaron Voyles to George Rizk, for $279,000, for Lot 2 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Lucas Wayne Freeman, for $215,250, for Lot 100 in Meriweather Section 4 Final Plat.

-Jeffrey Paul Knipping to Cynthia G. Agan, for $390,000, for Lot 1521 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Katie Wallace to Brittany Hood, for $203,000, for Lot 36 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Dantract Inc. to A & T 280 Property LLC, for $3,150,000, for property in Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Corey L. Elliott to Corey Elliott, for $10,000, for Lot 805 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 8th Addition.

-Sharon B. Morgan to Patricia M. Smith, for $135,000, for Lot 30 in Braelinn Village Phase II.

-Amy Lowry Allen Wellingham to Amy Lowry Allen Wellingham, for $230,700, for Lot 39 in Cottages at Chesser Phase 1.

-Catherine Jo Goldstein to Catherine Jo Goldstein, for $140,300, for Lot 40 in Ashley Brook Resurvey of Lots 40 and 41.

-Saeid Morshedi to Charles Murchison, for $344,900, for Lot 171 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 thru 178.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Zachary P. Murphy, for $401,405, for Lot 51 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Robert P. Odgers to David Tyler Burrus, for $515,000, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-James L. Perrin to James L. Perrin, for $114,040, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Town Builders Inc. to Frederick Todd Walker, for $1,015,747.52, for Lot 5-08 in Mt Laurel Phase IA.

-Michael Teslich to Caitlin Rose Roberts, for $360,000, for Lot 36 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition.

-Steven Sears to City of Montevallo, for $210,000, for Lot 44 in Original Plan of Montevallo.

March 17

-Javier Mazzoni to James Alston Dinning, for $304,000, for Lot 603 in Lofts at Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $2,299,489, for Lots 1, 4 and 39 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat, Lots 2 and 300 in Forest Lakes Sector 1, Lot 29 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat, Lot 23 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector, Lot 7-252 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition, Lot 212 in Weatherly Warwick Village Phase II and Lot 167 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Barclee Jenea Woods, for $331,900, for Lot 21-27 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Perry Jason Davison to Perrydise Properties LLC, for $150,000, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Marsha Joyce Sillery to Romeo Morales, for $45,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Ross Blaising to Blaising Properties LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 75 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-DAL Properties LLC to V. Leroy Smith, for $544,367.80, for Lot 2472 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Heather M. Austin to Lillie Corinne Welch, for $227,000, for Lot H in Riverwood Fifth Sector.

-Lynda N. Wisham to Bradley D. Montgomery, for $340,000, for Lot 7-180 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-K and M Aggregates LLC to James Cipriano, for $134,000, for Lot 2 in Fox Valley Cove Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Guillermo J. Castellanos, for $345,835, for Lot 50 in Palmer Cove at Condominium.

-Henry C. Dailey to Black Knight Properties LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 9 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Larry Stephen Mikul to Michael L. Austell, for $500,000, for Lot 15 in Weatherly Subdivision.

-M D F 2015 Family Trust to Miquel Angel Hermosillo, for $160,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Benjamin C. Howell to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $252,000, for Lot 2838 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrective Map.

-Mackenzie Brown to Barrett Cruz Blanton, for $550,000, for Lot 1-94 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Mary Anne Little to Lazarus Lang, for $254,000, for Lot 76 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.

-Abby Elizabeth Burns to Samantha Morgan Fant, for $206,500, for Lot 17 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-Hunter McCoy Properties LLC to Christopher William Brown, for $274,900, for Lot 452 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Hagan Seth McBride to Claude E. Boyd, for $335,000, for Lot 138 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to James Banks, for $235,000, for Lot 98 in Reserve at Timberline.

-John C. Buckley to Mackenzie Brown, for $550,000, for Lot 1154 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.