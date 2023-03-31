Municipal police reports for March 1-26 Published 4:25 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-26.

Alabaster

March 20

-Information only from the 300 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Longview Circle (service/gas station). Stolen was money valued at $722.13.

-Information only from the 50 Block of Jimmy Gould Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Caribbean Circle.

March 21

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile; white Honda CRV valued at $1.

-Burglary third degree from the 300 Block of Tupelo Trail (construction site). Stolen were household goods valued at $1,050.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail.

March 22

-Alias writ of arrest (public intoxication) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Alias writ of arrest (driving without obtaining a drivers license) rom Highway 17 and Highway 22.

-Information only – found property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was an iPhone green and black case.

-Information only from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Blue Springs Place (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems; gold valued at $4,000.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Amberley Woods Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Chinaberry Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Tanglewood Drive (residence/home).

-Failure to appear and failure to appear (expired tag) from Highway 280 at Grandview Drive, Birmingham (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

March 23

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home). Recovered was a syringe, glass pipe commonly used for drug use with residue inside, and 1.52 grams of Heroin.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Silverstone Lane.

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more from the 100 Block of 7th Court SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a SCCY 9mm firearm valued at $1.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a marijuana grinder, 1gram of methamphetamine and 1 gram of kratom.

-Theft of lost property second degree (greater than $500 to $1,500) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was a black iPhone 12 valued at $1,200.

-Property damage from 1st Avenue and 10th Street NW. Damaged was a yellow traffic light valued at $1.

March 24

-Theft of property 3rd (more than $500 – less than $1,500) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $506.02.

-Capias warrant from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South.

-Information only from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Theft of property 3rd, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade. Stolen was merchandise valued at $532.86.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9700 Block of Montevallo Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were drugs/narcotics; 0.01 grams of Heroin.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $63.66.

-Alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th) from the 1800 Block of 2nd Avenue North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $151.25. Recovered was a broken crack pipe.

-Harassing communications from the 20 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Kentwood Way (residence/home).

March 25

-Information only from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (service/gas station).

-Theft of property 3rd, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $579.93.

-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

March 26

-Alias writ of arrest (FTA expired tag) and alias writ fo arrest (FTA operating vehicle without insurance) from Hillspun Road and Alexander Court.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home). Stolen was U.S. Currency and a Michael Khors purse valued at $30,300.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Found property from the 100 Block of Warrior Drive. Recovered was credit/debit cards; Regions debit card valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged were structures – public/community valued at $50.

-Information only from the 700 Block of Crider Road.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

Calera

March 1

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.

-Information only form the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

March 2

-MVC from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Highway 63.

March 3

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of Kensington Boulevard.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mil marker 228.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – runaway adult from the 100 Block of Marydale Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 6800 Block of Highway 25.

March 4

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

March 5

-MVC from the 6100 Block of Smokey Road.

March 6

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from Calera.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.

-Permitting dogs to run at large and animal bite from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

March 7

-Incident from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 11200 Block of Highway 22.

-MVC from the 9400 Block of Highway 22.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Incident – located property from the 200 Block of Wakefield Drive.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 7th Avenue.

-MVC from the 10300 Block of Highway 25.

-Tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance from the 1600 Block of 9th Street.

March 8

-Death investigation from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree from the 80 Block of Metro Drive.

-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 400 Block of Waterford Cove.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Higwhay 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance and drug overdose from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-Leave the scene of an accident from the 1000 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

March 9

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-MVC from the 5700 Block fo Highway 31.

-MVC from the 6900 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Alabama Highway 25 at 14th Street.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree harassment from the 300 Block of Oakwell Circle.

March 10

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Limestone Bend.

-Sexual misconduct from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – information only – child custody from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Private property wreck from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Safe keeping of firearm from the 0 Block of Highway 84.

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Assault third degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

March 11

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 2100 Block of Timberline Drive.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Village Drive.

-Incident – incident – animal bite from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.

March 12

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Highway 86.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

March 13

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Calera.

-MVC from North Industrial Parkway.

-Incident from the 1400 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Doyle Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

March 14

-Incident from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1400 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

March 15

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Country Side Circle.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 12000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 0 Block of Wildwood Way.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Sumner Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Death investigation from Calera.

Helena

March 19

-Domestic violence third degree from Windmill Circle.

March 20

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Helena.

March 21

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property third degree, using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property fourth degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, conspiracy to commit a Class C felony and receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 1800 Block of County Road 95.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Old Cahaba Trace.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Highway 52 West.

March 22

-Miscellaneous from the 6600 Block of Highway 17.

-Trespass warning from the 100 Block of Sports Complex Drive.

-Runaway juvenile from Helena.

March 23

-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Drive.

-Domestic incident from 3rd Street.

-Recovered property from McCain Parkway.

March 24

-Damage to city property from Old Town Place.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from 1st Avenue East.

-Theft of property fourth degree and criminal computer tampering from Ashley Circle.

-Civil issue child custody from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Englewood Drive.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Sterling Lakes Circle.

March 25

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.

March 26

-Domestic incident from the 4400 Block of Helena Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer and minor in consumption of alcohol form Oxmoor Drive.

-Miscellaneous from River Valley Terrace.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of River Valley Terrace.

-Information only from Helena Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Amberley Woods Drive.

Montevallo

March 20

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home). Stolen were Apple Airpod Pros valued at $200.

March 21

-Use or possession with itent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession to prescription drugs from Highway 204 (other/unknown). Recovered were other drugs 0.20 grams; Sertraline Hydrochloride 100 mg tablet and two handmade socket pipes used for smoking marijuana valued at $7.

March 22

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Revolutionary Way (residence/home). Stolen was a Frigidaire range with cord valued at $580.

-Arson – residence and burglary – non-residence – no force from Comanche Street (residence/home). Damaged was damage to walls, floor and curtains valued at $400.

March 23

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Highway 205 (residence/home). Damaged was a breaker box valued at $500.

March 25

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown).

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen was a $100 bill valued at $100.

-Property damage from Highway 25 (convenience store). Damaged was a side door and back door valued at $1,000.

March 26

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a door frame valued at $200.

Pelham

March 24

-Suspicious person/situation from the 2500 Block of Panther Circle (school/college). Confiscated/seized was a BB gun valued at $5.