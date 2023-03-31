Sheriff’s reports for March 8-15 Published 4:28 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 8-15, 2023:

March 8

-Fire investigation from the 300 block of North Horton Road, Wilsonville. A 2019 Yamaha Kodiak 700 was burned and sustained $7,500 in damages.

March 9

-Attempting to elude from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two Taser cartridges with prongs were recovered.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An iPhone 11 valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. An unknown amount of rifles and an iPhone 8 valued at $300 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Shelby County 83, Harpersville.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Fadora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Pine Drive, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 11100 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 80 block of Lawley Drive, Alabaster.

March 10

-Domestic investigation from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 and Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Three Four Lokos (23.5 ounces) valued at $10 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 1999 GMC C1500 valued at $8,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2015 Dodge Dart was damaged.

-Burglary from the 3000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs. A MacBook Pro 13 valued at $1,200 and three Alexa speakers valued at $300 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Perkins Ranch, Columbiana.

-Assault from the 90 block of Adney Circle, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 block of Comanche Street, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6900 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A total of 17 unopened bottles of Za Za (Tianeptine) were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-DUI, resisting arrest from Alabama 25 North and Shelby County 60.

March 11

-Cruelty to animals from the 100 block of Seale Road, Calera. Two AKKPS registered Kenekune pigs valued at $2,000 were damaged.

-Assault from the 100 block of Quail Run Circle, Wilsonville.

-Assault second degree from the 100 block of Adney Circle, Shelby. A pocket knife and a green shirt were recovered.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Tolbert Circle, Montevallo. An AT&T box and a Montevallo Fire and Rescue truck were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 900 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief second degree from the 11900 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at J&S Auto. A 2007 Jeep Wrangler was damaged, and a Kimber .45-caliber handgun with magazine and live rounds and DeWalt 20-volt compact reciprocating saw with blades were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 11900 block of U.S. 280, Westover. A 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser was damaged.

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive at Ashley House, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 313, Columbiana. A car tag was stolen.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving from the 1000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespassing, theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 55 near Maplewood Drive, Vandiver. Battery packs to three Moultrie trail cameras valued at $150 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2400 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.

March 12

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected K2 on paper (approximately 2 grams), a hand-written note on a book page and a hand-written note on blank paper were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Cahaba Park Circle and Cahaba Forest Cove, Birmingham. Six plastic bags containing different amounts of crystal meth (4.4 grams total), a plastic bag containing cocaine (0.47 gram), plastic bottle containing marijuana (1.67 grams) and two glass meth pipes were confiscated.

March 13

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A clear crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine in a clear plastic baggie (approximately 1.5 grams) was confiscated.

-DUI under 21, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, Hoover. A blue glass pipe with drug residue was confiscated.

-Missing person from the 3200 block of River Birch Trail, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 70 block of Chickadee Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. An SCCY CPX-1 9-millimeter firearm with magazine and 10 9-millimeter rounds was confiscated.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Seale Road, Calera.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. $200 in cash was recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Regent Park Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Hoover.

-Theft of property from the 9000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A John Deere Gator 4X2 was missing a hood, four different tires and black seats for a total of $2,000 in stolen parts.

-Miscellaneous incident from Dunnavant Valley Road and River Birch Drive, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude from the 0 block of Dates Lane, Vincent. A Taser cartridge and two prongs were recovered.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1400 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Cates Park Drive, Calera. Meth (2.1 grams) and a glass pipe with burnt residue were confiscated.

-Distributing a private image with intent to harass from the 100 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham.

March 14

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 17000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. A partially smoked blunt containing marijuana (0.3 gram) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Marijuana in a black jar (approximately 11 grams) and a bong with residue in the stem were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Narrows Point Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A Samsung S21 Ultra cell phone valued at $450 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A total of $40,000 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. Totals of $32,608.85 and $11,548.17 were stolen via forgery.

-Criminal trespassing, theft of property fourth degree from the 19000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A Moultrie-Edge NW trail camera valued at $85 was stolen.

March 15

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 4000 block of Park Cove, Chelsea. A total of $453.59 was stolen from an American Express card.

-Death investigation from the 2500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Scarlet Lane, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 3500 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An Artec high-clearance shock bracket valued at $47.99, bump can kit JK front, king for JK valued at $292.49, shock tower kit valued at $386.99, two king bumps valued at $579.98 and an EVO MFG JL coilover kit valued at $2,453 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A light bar valued at $638.28 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Headlights valued at $441.16 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Polo Way, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Tomatoes valued at $3.94, smoked sausage valued at $6.36, beef steak valued at $12.62, Lunchable valued at $1.82, Pringles valued at $2.24 and Starbucks coffee valued at $8.98 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.