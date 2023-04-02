Helicopter crash occurs off Hwy 280 and Hwy 43 Published 7:18 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

1 of 3

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY COUNTY – Deputies and other first responders are currently on the scene of an aircraft accident in the area of Bear Creek Road (Co Rd 43) and Mountain Oaks Drive.

“The road is closed in both directions, and it is likely it will be closed for an extended period of time,” read a Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “Please avoid this area and allow personnel to work the scene.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office informed the public via the Facebook post that When more information is available for release, a representative will provide additional info at this location.

More information will be released as details become available, and updates can be found on the official Facebook page of the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office.