ALDOT set to modify Shelby County Road 39 traffic signal Published 6:21 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – On Tuesday, April 4, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be working on the traffic signal located at U.S. Highway 280 and Shelby County Road 39 in Chelsea.

The work will modify the traffic signal to allow the northbound and southbound approaches of Shelby County 39 to enter U.S. HWY 280 separately rather than together as currently exists. The U.S. HWY 280 approaches will remain unchanged.

Law enforcement will be present and directing traffic in the intersection while the traffic signal is out of service. Motorists are urged to pay close attention to the new traffic pattern and to use caution when traveling through this intersection.