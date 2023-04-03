FUMC of Alabaster holds Easter egg hunt, picnic Published 3:46 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Families were able to enjoy a Sunday afternoon of food and Easter festivities during the First United Methodist Church of Alabaster’s Easter egg hunt and picnic.

The free event was held at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster on April 2 and featured egg hunts for children and grilled hotdogs and hamburgers for residents to enjoy.

“(It’s) just a good time of fellowship, a good way to connect with our community and to meet people outside of our congregation who are our neighbors,” said Associate Pastor Reid Turner.

The event offered two egg hunts with one for kids in grades Kindergarten and under on the football field and another for the older kids to hunt on the playground.

“We’re also having hamburgers and hotdogs and a picnic,” said Children’s Director Rachael Myers said. “We’ve got a big inflatable obstacle course and just a lot of games for everybody to come and hang out.”

Senior Pastor for FUMC of Alabaster, Arthur Harrison, shared his thoughts on the event.

“I think it’s a great opportunity just to build relationships and spend some time outside together,” Harrison said. “We really want to have a lot of events where there’s not really a push to invite them to something at the church or anything like that but just to build community events and experiences where people can come and build relationships outside of the church walls.”

Turner said this year’s event had a larger turnout.

“We have a lot more than I think last year,” Turner said. “A lot of new faces, people that I don’t recognize, so that’s always an exciting part.”

FUMC of Alabaster was able to host the event thanks to help of many volunteers.

“We’ve got countless volunteers, and what I think is so amazing is it’s become such a large event over the last couple of years that it’s not just church members that are helping out, we’ve got volunteers from the community that are coming (too),” Harrison said.

Those who wish to learn more about events held by the FUMC of Alabaster may visit its official Instagram page at Instagram.com/alabasterfumc.