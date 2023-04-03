Milo’s Hamburgers in Pelham completes renovations Published 3:43 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – For the past six weeks Milo’s Hamburgers has been working to update the interior and exterior of the Pelham location to better service the community.

Milo’s Hamburgers first started in Birmingham in 1946 and now has 24 restaurants in the state of Alabama. Pelham is the second store to be refreshed with Trussville being the first.

Milo’s Employee Mary Duncan said others locations will soon follow suit with renovations as well.

“The goal is to do a refresh every five to seven years to keep up with the quality that Milo’s strives to achieve in every aspect of the company,” Duncan said. “We want our employees to feel proud to work at Milo’s, and we want our guests to feel invited and welcome from the moment they enter the parking lot.”

The renovations included new kitchen floors, a new roof and other noticeable things such as adding two high top tables with a diving wall in the dining room, new furniture throughout and a new look on the outside.

On April 13th from 11am to 1pm, Milo’s will host an event for the community to come out and celebrate the refresh with them. Free samples will be provided in the dining area as well as a table full of giveaways that can be won throughout the event.

“There were a couple of reasons for the refresh, but the primary goal was to bring our guests a better experience,” Milo’s CEO Adam Pennebaker said. “We use 100 percent pure ground beef, tenders that are marinated and hand-breaded, premium ingredients for all items and when you’re at an old dingy store, you don’t feel like you’re getting that type of food.”

“By lightening up the outside and getting all new furnishings inside, we hope to provide a clean and safe environment for our guests,” Pennebaker said.

Watkins said the reason for the new refreshing look and changes to the location were due to the fact that the building is 30 years old and needed some remodeling.

More information about the Pelham Milo’s can be found at Miloshamburgers.com.