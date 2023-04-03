Oak Mountain State Park hosts Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market event Published 11:42 am Monday, April 3, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Easter Bunny came to visit Oak Mountain State park accompanied by an Easter egg hunt for kids and furry friends.

Oak Mountain State Park held its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Market on Saturday, April 1. The egg hunts were divided into ages, and there was also an egg hunt available for those who opted to bring their dogs as well.

Event Coordinator Anna Jones said she is very happy with the turnout of the Egg Hunt and Spring Fling event.

“It was predicting rain earlier this week, and we are a little nervous,” Jones said. “But we went forward with it, and looking around, you can tell it is an absolutely beautiful, stunning day. It is a gorgeous day for the park and this event. We are extremely pleased with the turnout.”

Jones spoke about why events like the Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Fling are important to the community.

“The main thing we try to do at the park is ensure we are offering structured events for the community to come and take part in,” Jones said. “Whether it is something like this, which is open to everyone and fun. Or if it’s an interpretive program, we want to make sure we are offering our community things to participate in where it is family-friendly, everyone is welcome and they feel safe.”

Jones said employees of Oak Mountain State Park strive to go above and beyond to give back and invest in the community.

“That is something that we pride ourselves on, outside of just maintaining this gorgeous park, taking care of the park and being stewards of the park, we want to also take care of our community and be stewards of our community,” Jones said.

The Easter Bunny was present during the event and available for photo opportunities met by a long line of children and parents who desired to get their picture taken.

“Watching the little babies and kids get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny is my favorite,” Jones said. “I also love that we are one of the only places I am aware of that has a puppy dog Easter egg hunt as well. We are a dog-friendly park. We are a dog-friendly park, and that is something I am really proud of, that we are able to incorporate our fur friends as well. Our fur-babies are a part of our family.”

Many vendors were also present during the event including: Uncle G’s, Bama Cheesesteak, Dixieland Funnel Cakes, Kona Ice and Urban Pops.

More information about upcoming events with Oak Mountain State Park can be found at Alapark.com.