Oak Mountain's balanced season continues during spring break

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – It has been an up-and-down season for the Oak Mountain as we near the final stretch, and that was no different during the Hoover spring break tournament that ultimately saw the Eagles improve their record to an even 12-12 overall.

Oak Mountain was able to match its longest win streak of the season through the first two games of the tournament, building off wins against Springville and Thompson before by taking down Farragut and Shelby County in back-to-back games.

That ultimately put the Eagles at 12-10 overall, but a team that has hovered around .500 much of the season, they went on to drop tightly-contested games of 3-2 and 8-6 to Houston County and Moody, respectively, to close out the tournament.

In the opening victory against Farragut, Oak Mountain stormed out to a 6-0 lead through three innings with a four-run second being the highlight. That became more than enough, as the Admirals only mustered up two runs in the top of the fourth, while the Eagles finished the game off with one final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior Matthew Heiberger was the leader at the plate and on the mound, finishing with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate that included three RBIs and also earning the win on the mound behind a one-hit effort that featured 10 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Kevin Jasinski finished off the final 3 1/3 innings by striking out five in a perfect stretch that saw no hits, runs or walks to complete the five-run win.

The dominant pitching effort was also joined by two more hits from Peyton Parkinson and Joshua Hart. Parkinson added two RBIs as well, while Jasinski finished with a hit and RBI.

Following that win, Oak Mountain matched up with county foe Shelby County in the second game of the tournament, and the Eagles steadily pulled away with two runs in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth to pick up an 11-2 victory.

Heiberger, Jasinski and Liam English all finished with one hit and two RBIs in the win, while Hart put together two hits and one RBI. Beyond that group, Alex Harrison and Boyd Dela Vega both finished with one hit and one RBI.

On the mound, Brady Saville got the start and win after allowing two hits, two walks and two unearned runs with three strikeouts. Erik Oxford and Camden Spangler finished off the game, combining for four strikeouts and one hit each in a strong stretch to protect the lead.

In the 3-2 loss to Houston County, Oak Mountain took an early 2-0 lead through two innings and held a 2-1 lead through five, but the Irish put together a two-run sixth that led to the one-run win.

Following that, in a game that featured 27 combined hits, Oak Mountain and Moody played to a 5-5 tie through five innings, but a three-run sixth became the difference in an 8-6 victory for the Blue Devils.