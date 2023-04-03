Sixth annual Easter Bunny Tea Party sees success Published 1:39 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Columbiana residents were able to enjoy an afternoon of tea, cookies and Easter fun during the sixth annual Easter Bunny Tea Party.

The event was held on Saturday, April 1 in the Grand Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana.

The Easter Bunny Tea Party is co-hosted by the Columbiana Beautification Board and local hairstylists and business owners Leigh Ann Langley and Amy Vansant. The Easter Bunny Tea Party is a white cloth tea party for younger children to enjoy.

“Anybody that has ever seen it will say that it is the most amazing thing that they’ve seen for children,” Langley said.

The Corner Shoppes hosted the first Easter Bunny Tea Party, however, as attendance increases every year, it is now held in the larger Grand Hall.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Columbiana Beautification Board while also providing residents with a variety of activities to enjoy.

“We have a fancy tea party on real china (with) some antique china,” said Lisa Davis, chairman of the beautification board. “We have cupcakes, cookies all kinds of goodies, and then we are going to dance with the Easter Bunny and have a great time doing the bunny hop.”

During the event, children were also able to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny for the first 30 minutes of the tea party. Afterward, attendees enjoyed cupcakes and cookies before spending last hour of the tea party socializing and dancing.

Those interested in learning more about the Columbiana Beautification Board may visit cityofcolumbiana.com/beautification-board.