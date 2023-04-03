Thompson goes 3-1 at Gulf Coast Classic Published 3:19 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Special to the Reporter

GULF SHORES – Thompson’s solid showing in 2023 continued last week at the Gulf Coast Classic spring break tournament in Gulf Shores.

While the Warriors walked away without a trophy, they had a strong 3-0 week in pool play where they outscored their opponents 20-2 before falling in elimination play.

Thompson improved to 19-5 overall, as the Warriors seek to defend their Class 7A state title this season with the season now in the home stretch.

In game one of pool play against the Sylvania Rams on Monday, the Warriors jumped out to a 1-0 start with an early 10-0 win to close out the contest in four innings.

Kadyn Bush recorded the win in the circle with three shutout innings, and she made an impact in the batter’s box with a three-run home run.

Thompson took on Community High in game two later that day and won 3-0.

Aubree Hooks had a dominant pitching performance, recording eight strikeouts across 3 2/3 innings in the circle.

Olivia Tindell batted in two of the Warriors’ three runs on the way to the shutout win.

The Warriors closed out the day with a game against the Springville Tigers. They won 7-2 in four innings to finish pool play with a 3-0 record.

Tindell continued her strong tournament with a two-RBI triple, and Dailynn Motes hit a solo home run.

Chalea Clemmons pitched all four innings to record the win alongside her four strikeouts.

Day two of pool play was rained out, so the Warriors returned to the field on Wednesday to take on the Springville Tigers once again, this time in the first round of the knockout stage.

Springville got its revenge, however, by shutting out Thompson 3-0.

The Warriors’ strong offensive performances from pool play dissipated in a 10-2 loss to the Tigers.

One of the bright spots for Thompson was Hooks’ 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief pitching. She gave up five hits but allowed no runs thanks to her four strikeouts.