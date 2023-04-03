Vincent earns two wins over spring break Published 2:37 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Vincent Yellow Jackets continued their winning ways during spring break, adding two more wins to their resume against county foe Calera as well as Walter Wellburn to improve to 14-3 on the season.

The two wins extended Vincent’s win streak to six consecutive games, while the Jackets have scored 10 or more in all but one.

That one game came in the opener of the Oxford spring break tournament against Calera, but the Yellow Jackets were still able to walk away with a three-run win thanks to the effort of Aiden Poe on the mound.

After the Jackets picked up a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, Poe settled in and struck out 12 while allowing just one run over seven innings to pick up the complete-game win. He allowed just four hits in the victory.

At the plate, Vincent was led by Ray Albright with two hits and an RBI, while Zac Carlisle added two RBIs on one hit. Easton Fields followed with one hit and an RBI, while Casen Fields and Poe each added one hit.

That combined effort helped the Jackets build a 4-0 lead through four innings, which was enough to take down the 6A Huskies by three.

Vincent followed that with an even more dominant effort against Walter Wellburn, scoring five runs in the first two innings to take command and then closing the game with 10 in the top of the fifth to put away a 15-4 victory.

Carlisle put together an impressive outing this time around with a 2-for-2 game featuring a home run, three RBIs, four runs scored and two walks to lead the way. Easton Fields wasn’t too far behind, driving home four runs on two hits with two runs scored.

Beyond those two, Camden Cobb and Mattson Davis both finished with two hits and an RBI in the win. Casen Fields and Ethan McElrath added one hit and an RBI with two runs scored.

On the mound, Grayson Gulde, picked up a complete-game win by striking out three and allowing one earned run on six hits in addition to three unearned runs.