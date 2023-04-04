Alabaster celebrates National Walk in the Park Day Published 10:43 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster residents recently had the opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and learn more about healthy living during an event held in celebration of National Walk in the Park Day.

The event was held on Thursday, March 30 at Veterans Park in Alabaster.

“This was our second year of celebrating National Walk in the Park Day at Veterans Park, and we had a great turnout yesterday,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “It was a great opportunity for families to get out and enjoy the great weather and the city’s flagship park.”

Alabaster Parks & Recreation Manager Morgan Lawley organized the event and spoke on the importance of the national holiday.

“National Walk in the Park Day is a national holiday that promotes fitness and healthy living,” Lawley said. “It also allows citizens of Alabaster time to get out and explore our parks and trails.”

Lawley said the event had more attendants this year than previously.

“I feel this event is one that will continue to grow each year as more and more people learn of the national day,” he said.

The city invited several local businesses in the field of health and wellness to the event to help promote the holiday and each of the businesses gave away a door prize at the end of the day.

The following local businesses were present at the event:

Expectcare

Crunch Fitness

YMCA

Gym Time

Kel-Bel’s Fitness

Kona Ice

Brooklere Pharmacy

Wagner expressed his gratitude for Lawley’s work in making the event a success.

“Lawley did a great job organizing this event and working with local businesses and organizations to set up informational booths for the event,” he said. “This is growing each year and we look forward to continuing it in the future.”

Those who wish to learn more about events in the city of Alabaster may visit the city’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabastcityhall.