April offers jam-packed spring fun in Helena, including a big start to Old Town Live Published 7:22 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A letter from Helena Mayor Brian Puckett

Spring is officially here, and we have tons of fun going on throughout the city. From the littles playing T-ball to the seniors play Bingo on Thursday, everyone is out and about enjoying the great weather and an amazing city.

Let’s start off with a quick recap of some of the good things that have happened since I last wrote you all for the March letter. The first two items I will talk about will be about partnerships. Over the last few years, the city has been able to foster deep relations with key partners like Shelby County among many others. We were excited when we found out that our parks and recreation grant submitted to Shelby County was approved. More than $91,000 was awarded to us to be able to make key repairs to the Hillsboro Trail, pave Lee Springs Trail and pave the parking lot at Lee Springs Park.

The leadership at the county level has been extremely beneficial to help us move Helena Forward. Commissioner Elwyn Bearden always stands by our side being a great advocate for the city.

The second item is seeing the end result for the first EV Charging Station in the city. This charging station was funded by another grant application we were awarded by ADECA.

Now to the good stuff…what’s happening in Helena for April. On April 8, the Easter Bunny will be hopping into town led by the Church at Old Town sponsoring the event like they did last year. Bring your family out to enjoy the morning of egg hunting at Joe Tucker Park from 9-11 a.m.

On the weekend of April 15, Helena Elementary School will be holding its annual Spring Fling. Funnel cakes, a ring toss, rides and more are waiting on you for some fun.

Rounding out April 15 will be the first concert at Amphitheater Park for the Old Town Live Summer Concert Series. The genre of music for the April show is country.

The concert kicks off at 5:30 with local to the area born and bred Drayton Farley playing his first concert with his full band. His first full band album was just released and is pretty freakin’ impressive.

Following up Drayton will be 49 Winchester. Their song “Last Call” was featured on Yellowstone this past November and they are rapidly rising. They will leave our show to head to play at the Grand Ole Opry before getting back on the road with Luke Combs.

Rounding out the night will be award-winning and No. 1 Billboard album artist Lindsay Ell. This FREE concert will be a night you won’t want to miss.

On April 22, start your morning off at 8 a.m. at the Caboose by helping the Helena Beautification Board with their annual basket planting day.

Get a hands-on lesson while creating the awesome baskets that line the street of Old Town. The Beautification Board always goes above and beyond volunteering their time to keep Helena Beautiful.

After you wrap up getting your hands dirty helping the city, don’t run straight to your computer keyboard. Join the Helena DE&I Board for their annual Helena United Festival from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Amphitheater Park.

This is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and meet neighbors within the city.

Together as one,

Brian