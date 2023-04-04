Medders Family Farm sees success with fifth annual Spring Fling Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

1 of 19

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Local residents recently flocked to Medders Family Farm to enjoy a variety of vendors and Easter fun during the farm’s 5th annual Spring Fling.

The event was held on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Today is actually going to be our largest Spring Fling,” Farm Owner Ashley Medders said. “We have 70 registered vendors, and we have 10 registered food trucks. We’re hiding over 10,000 eggs.”

The annual event is free to the public, and funds from items purchased at the event go toward helping the Montevallo High School band.

“It’s a great event for the community,” said Rene Genry, the mother of two MHS band students. “People look forward to coming here every year for the Easter egg hunt, for taking pictures and just shopping with the vendors. We do appreciate Medders Farm for allowing the band to be a part of that to help us raise money.”

Through donations, raffles and businesses, Medders Family Farm was able to raise its largest donations ever of $1,800 to the MHS band.

During the event, attendees were able to shop at the vendors and enjoy concessions from the various food trucks. There was also face painting and a bounce house for kids to enjoy.

Two Easter egg hunts were held during the event with one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 2:30 p.m. Each hunt was divided into age groups and offered more than 6000 eggs for children to search for. Each age group also had one golden egg that children could redeem for a gift basket prize.

“For us, it’s a matter of being able to give back anything we can,” Medders said. “We’ve been blessed beyond measure with everything that we have with our business. We don’t keep it all ourselves (and) we’re the kind of people that would rather see others succeed too. We use our business as a platform for those that can’t provide for themselves such as the school programs, the youth programs and the community.”

Medders expressed her gratitude for those that helped make the event possible.

“My husband needs a huge shout out for a lot of this and my family for all the support,” she said. “A lot of this wouldn’t be possible (if not) for everyone coming together as well as the community to support us. It’s a group effort, this is not just us. Everyone who comes through those gates is a part of this.”

Medders Family Farm’s next event will be Christmas on the Farm on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“We do two events a year, and we’re looking forward to the next one,” Medders said. “If vendors are interested, always contact us (and we’ll) keep the community up to date on everything we’re doing.”

Those interested in learning more about Medders Family Farm may visit its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/meddersfamilyfarm.