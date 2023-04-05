ACS superintendent appointed to AASA committee Published 10:32 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers is one of four superintendents across the country that have been elected to the executive committee of the AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

“I look forward to bringing the variety of my experience in 32 years as a teacher, administrator and superintendent in public school districts throughout Alabama to the executive committee,” Vickers said in a release by ACS. “My last sixteen years as superintendent, in particular, I believe further prepares me for this national role. I am honored to serve on this committee in order to represent Region 5 members of AASA.”

The AASA, The School Superintendent’s Association is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders throughout the world. The organization’s mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education.

Vickers is joining a 22-member committee that is elected by AASA’s governing board and represents each region of the country.

The following new committee members will assume their role in July alongside Vickers:

Heidi Sipe, Umatilla School District, Umatilla, Oregon

Jessica Dain, Piper Unified School District 203, Kansas City, Kansas

Scott Hanback, Tippecanoe School Corporation, Lafayette, Indiana

“We are pleased to welcome our newest AASA governance members who will provide exceptional, future-driven guidance to this organization and the nation,” said David R. Schuler, executive director of AASA. “AASA is proud to continue our strong tradition of superintendents electing their peers who embody exemplary qualities of leadership in their school districts, communities and most importantly, the children they serve.”

As a new committee member, Vickers will serve a three-year term beginning on Saturday, July 1.

Those interested in learning more about the AASA may visit its website at Aasa.org.