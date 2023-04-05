Alabaster Friends of the Library book sale to be held April 14-16 Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster’s Albert L. Scott Public Library is gearing up to give locals a chance to enjoy a variety of book deals at its upcoming spring sale April 14-16.

The Friends of the Library group is holding the semiannual book sale in the Nan Abbott Room at the library.

Attendees can get access to the April 14, Friday “preview sale” from 5-7 p.m. by becoming a member of the Friends of the Library organization for $10.

The sale will take place on April 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and April 16 from 1-3 p.m. with a “fill a bag” option for $6.

Library Director Kimberly Roberts said the library holds two book sales per year.

“We have got a lot of good books, lots of kids and teens as well as fiction and nonfiction,” Roberts said. “We will also have the Stacked and Stuffed food truck available on Saturday.”

Roberts said if anyone is interested in joining the Friends of the Library group, and would like to come to speak with a member of the group, the book sale is an excellent opportunity to do so.

“They can become a member Friday night and get into the book sale before the general public,” Roberts said.

Amanda Turner, the Friends of the Library Publicity Chair, said all proceeds from the spring sale will go to benefit the library’s new building fund.

In 2022, city officials shared plans for a new library that would be part of the new development project at the intersection of Alabama 119 and Thompson Road.

At that location, the city purchased about 24 acres from Alabaster City Schools to house a new city recreational center, a retail development and park and green space, as well as a new library.

The book sales help provide a good way to help raise money for the new library.

The Friends of the Library work as a group of advocates and host fundraisers for the library.

The group is a 501(c)3 organization that is raising funds specifically for a new library.