Alabaster Arts Council opens applications for CityFest 2023 vendors Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council is now accepting vendor applications for Alabaster CityFest 2023.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, June 3 on the grounds of Thompson High School and will provide thousands of local residents with an opportunity to enjoy live music, vendors, carnival rides, food and more.

“CityFest is the biggest free festival of its kind in the state,” Alabaster City Councilmember Jamie Cole said. “We expect tens of thousands through the gate every year.”

This year’s CityFest will also have an all-day KidsFest area, inflatables, mechanical rides, face painting and arts and crafts projects—all day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“For sponsors and vendors, it’s an incredible opportunity to reach our community,” Cole said. “I can’t think of a better opportunity to get your brand or your products in front of Alabaster citizens and folks from all over the region.”

Vendor applications for Alabster CityFest 2023 can be found online at Alabastercityfest.com/vendor-application, and those with additional questions may reach out to the vendor coordinators at vendors@alabastercityfest.com.

Sponsorship forms for the event can be found online at Alabastercityfest.com/sponsorship-form.

“We are always interested in new sponsors,” said Camille Herron, a market specialist at Search Market Solutions, Inc., who is helping organize the festival. “CityFest is funded 100 percent by sponsors, so every penny counts and gives us the opportunity to provide the best event possible for the community.

More information of Alabaster CityFest 2023 can be found online at Alabastercityfest.com.