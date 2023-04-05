Contract worker for Amazon arrested after Helena burglary Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – A Center Point man was arrested late Tuesda, April 4 by the Helena Police Department for trespassing and theft charges after a burglary was reported in Laurel Woods Monday night.

Jerred Elijawah Clemons, a delivery driver for Amazon, faces a criminal trespassing charge and theft of property fourth degree charge.

Police officers with the HPD responded to a call of a possible burglary in progress in the Laurel Woods subdivision on Monday night.

Once officers were on the scene, they located the homeowner/complainant and an individual later to be determined to be a contract employee of Amazon.

The homeowner alleged that the delivery driver unlawful and without permission entered the residence while delivering a package.

Video surfaced on social media of the incident where a man can be seen wearing an orange vest and appears to deliver a package by opening a door and walking inside without the homeowner visible in the video.

Patrol Bureau Officers initiated an investigation and contacted Helena detectives who took over the case, according to a release from the HPD.

Detectives worked on the case the majority of Tuesday and obtained additional evidence and statements pertinent to the investigation.

The investigation found that an amount of cash was also missing from the victim’s home.

Two warrants were obtained on Tuesday afternoon for Clemons, who was taken into custody by HPD detectives and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies in Center Point earlier Tuesday evening.

Clemons will be assigned a court date upon release from the Helena City Jail.