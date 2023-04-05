Friday Nights at the Cove returns April 28 Published 11:42 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1 of 2

By SCOTT MIMS / Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO—Friday Nights at the Cove will return to Owl’s Cove Park on April 28, continuing the last Friday of each month through July 2023.

Originally started in 2018 to highlight the park, located at 737 Main St., the event has grown into a spring and summer tradition, featuring live music and local flavors.

“We want to give a fun, free, family-friendly activity for citizens and give them a fun reason to come downtown once a month in the summer,” said Courtney Bennett, executive director, Montevallo Main Street.

Music starts at 6:30 p.m. for each event, and attendees may bring their own chair or blanket as well as food from a local downtown restaurant. Admission is free. The entertainment schedule for Friday Nights at the Cove 2023 is as follows:

April 28: The Wringers, classic rock band from Birmingham. Sponsored by Bradford Real Estate Group.

May 26: Swanglish (Swahili+English), an intercultural music group that primarily utilizes East African and Western music styles. Band leader Ben Ndalima studied music in the U.S. and is a native of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Sponsored by Team Lehman – Keller Williams Metro South.

June 30: DRUM the Program features interactive West African drumming and dancing. Sponsored by Alabama Public Television.

July 28: Cecil Shields of Nashville performs tributes to the great country artists of old. Sponsored by The Flower Shop.

Bennett said this year’s event will not feature food trucks, in an effort to support restaurants in the downtown Montevallo area. There will also be a focus on the arts. She invites everyone to attend.

“One of the things that I really like about it is there’s usually kids running around and there’s people with their dogs, and it’s really nice to see the community come out like that,” Bennett said.

For more information, contact Montevallo Main Street at mainstreet@cityofmontevallo.com or 205-597-9322.