Helena opens registration for youth flag football; tackle football and youth cheerleading Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Registration opened April 2 for Helena youth flag football, tackle football and Helena Huskies cheerleading.

Registration can be completed online.

For those interested in youth flag football, registration is available for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Divisions are kindergarten/first grade, second/third grade and fourth/fifth grade.

Those who participate will receive a jersey and have the opportunity to play on a “real” football field.

The cost is $140 and forms of payment can include cash, check or credit/debit card. Online registration has opened and will close June 3.

There will be a Sunday registration/fitting on June 4 from 1-4 p.m.

Youth tackle football is open to those first grade through sixth grade. Play will include 11 on 11 tackle competition for this sport and teams will compete against Pelham, Chelsea, Briarwood, Oak Mountain and Homewood.

Those who register will receive a jersey and games are all on weeknights with no Saturday games.

Registration is $220 and forms of payment accepted are cash, check, credit/debit card.

Registration is currently open and will close on June 3 with a Sunday registration/fitting scheduled for June 4 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Helena Huskies Cheerleading is open to new and returning cheerleaders with registration ending May 10.

The first fitting is for returning cheerleaders on May 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., while the second fitting is for new cheerleaders on May 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

All cheerleaders must make one of the fitting days to participate.

The fittings will be held at the Helena Sports Complex Community Center.

Cheerleading is open to first grade through sixth grade. The cost for returning cheerleaders is $350 which includes registration, new uniform (2 pieces), spirit wear, game day bow, socks, shoes, poms, bloomers, sleeves and camp.

For new cheerleaders, a new cheerleader package can be purchased which is $350 and includes registration, new uniform (2 pieces), spirit wear, game day bow, socks, shoes, poms, bloomers, sleeves and camp.

Megaphones will be available to buy as an add-on if needed.

For more information, visit Cityofhelena.org.

For detailed information, contact Scott Verner at sverner@cityofhelena.org or by calling (205) 620-2877.