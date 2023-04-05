Little Tomato now open in Pelham Published 9:35 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The restaurant Little Tomato in Pelham is now open for business and ready to serve customers.

Little Tomato is an Italian cuisine restaurant located off of Pelham Parkway and is currently open under operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Employee Rasha Mowafi said hours of operation are subject to change as staff undergoes training.

“It is a soft opening as we try to train our people inside,” Mowafi said. “We do not have the whole menu, but we have calzones, pizza and wings.”

Mowfi said customers can most likely expect the menu in its entirety to be served by next week.

“We are open for customers for dine-in, take-out and through the drive-thru window,” Mowafi said.

The Little Tomato is currently hiring employees to serve on staff. Applications can be found online through Indeed or Glassdoor.com.

“We are looking for people with experience in the kitchen with Italian food,” Mowafi said.

Currently applications are open for a prep cook, cashier and customer service. Mowafi said those in Little Tomato are happy and excited for the restaurant to be open.

“The food is very good,” Mowafi said. “They make everything fresh.”

Little Tomato is located at 2581 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham, AL. Dine-in and drive-through options are currently available.