Montevallo Arts Fest set for April 15 Published 9:03 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo residents will soon be able to enjoy a variety of art pieces and vendors during the annual Montevallo Arts Fest.

The annual event is hosted by the Montevallo Arts Collaborative and will take place on Saturday, April 15 in Orr Park.

“We are excited to welcome over 150 artists and artisans from every corner of Alabama and the southeast to this year’s Montevallo Arts Fest,” said Melanie Poole, president of the Montevallo Arts Collaborative. “This will be the largest Arts Fest in our history.”

Vendors and artists from Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina will line the park with their works on display. The works will be made of everything from pottery to woodcrafts, printmaking, painting, jewelry and glass.

Children will have an opportunity to make a piece of art for free in the kids area. Balloon artists, Carl Carrier, will be also be present and will be creating balloon animals.

There will be a variety of food trucks at the event, including Frios Gourmet Pops, Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Ken Waites, Tasso Stratas, Sunshine Lemonade, Moes and Moores, The Soul Spot Wings, Hey Bebe, Parasol Treats, Baba Java Coffee, Venice Gelato and Mikey’s at Fox Valley.

Attendees can enjoy live music from the Montevallo Main Street Music Stage during the festival. The current lineup includes Logan Mason at 11 a.m., Jim Quakenbush at noon, Sarah Green Gunderson at 1 p.m., Rambling Ricky Tate at 2 p.m. and the Random Mountain Ramblers at 3 p.m. An awards ceremony will also be held during the event at 4 p.m.

Poole expressed her gratitude for the sponsors of the Montevallo Arts Fest.

“The Montevallo Arts Collaborative would like to thank all of our sponsors, without whom we could not put on this community event,” she said.

This year’s Title Sponsors for the event are Montevallo Family Dentistry and Dr. Bobby Shunnarah.

Gold Sponsors include Cutco, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street, the city of Montevallo, Shelby County, Montevallo Drug and Pic ‘n Sav.

Silver Sponsors are Dixie Decorations, Rockco Funeral Home, Blue Phrog Gallery, University of Montevallo, University of Montevallo College of Fine Arts, Crimson Holdings, LLC, Bob Butterworth/State Farm, Falcon Art Supply, Trustmark, JP Builders, Shelby County Arts Council, Christopher Smitherman Law Office and Montevallo Realty.

“We are happy to continue to offer Arts Fest as a free family-friendly festival in beautiful Orr Park in Montevallo,” Poole said.

Those interested in learning more may visit the Montevallo Arts Collaborative Facebook page at Facebook.com/montevalloarts.