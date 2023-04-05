Pelham Church of God to host worship band Hill Top Published 10:11 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Church of God will host Hill Top to lead a worship service on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Hill Top is an all-female worship band that is associated with the Ladies of Lee worship group of Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Ladies of Lee have previously performed at Pelham Church of God, but this will be Hill Top’s first-time leading worship within the church.

Worship Pastor Rebekah Thompson was a previous member of Ladies of Lee and a founder of Hill Top worship during her time at Lee University.

“Ladies of Lee is a female ensemble at the university, they’ve been around a little over 50 years,” Thompson said. “It’s a group of girls who have a heart to sing and a heart to worship.”

Thompson said Ladies of Lee rehearses every week, and for some members of the group it is a requirement within the Lee University School of Music. Many music majors participate in the group.

“They travel all around the country and sometimes the world and lead worship and minister at different churches and schools,” Thompson said.

More information about Ladies of Lee can be found on the official website at Ladiesoflee.com.