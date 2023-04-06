Brooke McKinley appointed as new executive director of Shelby Emergency Assistance Published 11:17 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Shelby Emergency Assistance is pleased to announce the appointment of Brooke McKinley as its new Executive Director.

McKinley brings over 10 years of experience in the nonprofit sector with a focus on youth and social services.

McKinley has served as the Mentoring & Development Coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County, where she oversaw youth mentoring programs in local Shelby County Schools and led fundraising initiatives for Shelby County.

Prior to that, she served as the Director of Public Relations and Marketing with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham where she led efforts to build community support and engagement.

“We are thrilled to have Brooke McKinley join us as the new Executive Director of Shelby Emergency Assistance,” Chair of the Board of Directors Melinda Bennett said. “Her passion for serving others, along with her experience in the sector make her the ideal candidate to lead our organization in its mission to provide emergency assistance and basic needs to individuals and families in crisis.”

In her new role, McKinley will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization’s operations, including strategic planning, fundraising, program development and community outreach.

She will work closely with the Board of Directors, staff and volunteers to ensure that Shelby Emergency Assistance continues to meet the needs of the community it serves.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new Executive Director of Shelby Emergency Assistance,” McKinley said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with the staff and volunteers to continue to make a difference in the lives of those we serve. Together, we will strive to ensure that every individual and family in our community has access to the support and resources they need to thrive.”

McKinley holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of Montevallo. She lives with her family in Alabaster.

More information can be found at Shelby Emergency Assistance at Shelbyemergencyassistance.org.