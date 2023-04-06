Dana H. Moore Published 1:41 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Dana H. Moore, 96, of Chelsea, Alabama, passed away on April 5, 2023. Mrs. Moore was born on August 9, 1926 in Birmingham, Alabama.

She served in many capacities of her community, her vocations, other than a wife and mother, encompassed a 30-year career with the Department of Defense, where she received many awards for outstanding accomplishments. She received the Meritorious Service Award in 1973 for her exemplary service for the Agency. Mrs. Moore was very active in her church, especially in missions and youth work.

She is proceeded in death by her husband of 68 years: Willis D. Moore Jr; her parents: Hosea and Myrtle Holcombe; one son: Ronald L. Moore; two daughters: Teri Moore Breitinger and Patricia Gail Moore; one great-grandson: Israel Mann; and two sisters: Nelda Brooks and Bettie Jo Moore.

She is survived by one son: Michael W. Moore (Devida); five grandchildren: Davicia Mann, Keith, Kyle, Cayla, and Kelsey Moore; one great-grandson: Liam Mann; and lots of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Redemption Church at K-Springs (4176 Highway 39, Chelsea, AL 35043). A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Reverend Aaron Knight is presiding. She will be laid to rest at K-Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to hargischristiancamp.org

The family of Dana Moore expresses deep appreciation to Coosa Valley Healthcare Nursing Home and New Beacon Hospice for the care they gave her.

Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.