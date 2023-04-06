Pelham boys, girls pick up wins following spring break Published 7:31 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Following a lengthy break, the Pelham boys and girls soccer teams returned to action on Tuesday, April 4 for the first time since in more than a week, and both returned with success.

The Panthers were able follow spring break by putting together impressive road wins with the boys downing Pinson Valley 7-2 and the girls taking down Clay-Chalkville in a 5-0 shutout.

With the final stretch of area play ahead, the wins helped build the confidence for the two teams who are hoping to finish the season strong with the boys still competing for an area championship.

For the boys, they continued a strong stretch of play, carrying over a win streak from before the break by picking up their third win in a row in the five-goal victory.

Sitting at 3-1 in area play, the Panthers were able to pick up their 12th win overall and improve to 12-4-2 on the season.

A lot of that success has been based around the defense, who has now given up two goals or less in all but three games this season, including the last eight in a row.

Pelham’s boys have now won six of the last seven games with the one loss being a 1-0 game against area foe Briarwood in the final minutes of the second half.

As for the girls, they have had struggles at times this season, sitting at 0-4 in area play with struggles mounting before spring break in area losses to Briarwood, Indian Springs and Helena, but the Panthers showed balance and positives in the win over Clay-Chalkville.

In a 5-0 shutout, not only did the defense show improvement following some time off, but the offense got goals from five different players.

It was a much-needed confidence boost for the Panthers, who still have area games left against Helena and Indian Springs.