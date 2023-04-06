Spain Park girls win rivalry battle with Hoover Published 7:37 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – Heading into the final three weeks of the 2023 soccer season as the No. 3 team in the Class 7A girls soccer rankings, the Spain Park Jaguars have already had a season of accomplishments, but Tuesday night, April 4 offered a big opportunity for the Jags.

Sitting at 3-0 in area play already, the Jaguars weren’t just looking to keep their momentum going into an important stretch of play following spring break, but they were looking to take down crosstown rival Hoover in a battle of top-five teams.

The Bucs, who entered the rivalry one spot behind Spain Park at No. 4, were 11-3 coming into the game, while the Jags held a record of 9-2-2.

Spain Park, however, had the confidence of wins in five of their last six games with the lone non-win being a 1-1 tie with Class 6A No. 3 Mountain Brook.

For the Bucs, they entered with a 2-2 record over the last four games.

Despite not playing in more than a week due to spring break, the Jaguars picked up right where they left off before the break with their confident play.

Spain Park, who had scored one goal in its previous two games with a 1-0 win over No. 1 Oak Mountain and a 1-1 tie against Mountain Brook, found a way to get back into an offensive rhythm.

The Jags scored three goals or more for the sixth time this season, posting four goals, while the defense put together another impressive outing by allowing just one, which led to a 4-1 rivalry win for the Jags.

Spain Park improved to 10-2-2 with the victory and has now given up one goal or less in five of the last six and two or less in each of the last six. On the season, the Jags have now given up one or less in 11 of their 14 games, showcasing an impressive defensive effort.

With area matchups against Oak Mountain (April 11), Hewitt-Trussville (April 18) and Chelsea (April 25), the Jags will be looking to close out an area championship as the last undefeated team in the area, or at the least a playoff spot as one of the top two teams from the area.